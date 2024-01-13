Who is leaving General Hospital in 2024? All comings and goings

General Hospital began airing in 1963 and has since then, introduced and bid farewell to multiple fan-favorite characters. The show is on its 61st season right now and will see the comeback and departure of a few characters. While Steve Burton's character Jason Morgan will return to the show, Kelly Monaco and Chloe Lanier will no longer be a part of the show.

So who is set to make appearances and departures on General Hospital? Are there more beloved actors from the show's history making a return this week or in the near future?

The makers have also collaborated with Adam Huss, who plays Nikolas on General Hospital, and Lindsay Hartley is temporarily taking on the role of Sam McCall. Cameron Mathison and Kirsten Storms are making a comeback while Lily Anne Harrison is set to bring excitement to the ever-changing storylines.

As mentioned earlier, Kelly Monaco is temporarily leaving and Chloe Lanier won't be playing Nelle anymore.

General Hospital comings & goings 2024: A full list of actors returning or joining

1) Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

Starting the year off with a bang, Steve Burton is returning to his legendary role as Jason Morgan. After taking a break from the show, he is set to come back to thrill fans with his performance as the beloved character. Everyone is excited to see how Jason Morgan will shake things up in Port Charles.

2) Adam Huss as Nikolas

Adam Huss plays the character Nikolas (Image via ABC)

Adam Huss shocked everyone by making a comeback on January 3, 2024. He sneaked up on Ava (Maura West) and brought up some old issues, suggesting that they team up for something interesting.

General Hospital fans have no clue how long Huss will stick around, so they are anxious to see what happens next.

3) Lindsay Hartley takes on Sam McCall

Lindsay Hartley is joining the cast of General Hospital (Images via IMDb)

Since Kelly Monaco is taking a break, Lindsay Hartley take over the role of Sam McCall for a while. Fans will now see how Hartley brings a new spin to Sam as she deals with her daughter Scout's fears.

4) Cameron Mathison's return as Drew Cain

Cameron Matheson returns as Drew Cain (Image via ABC)

Cameron Mathison shut down the rumors and came back as Drew Cain on December 29, 2023. Drew's surprise return from his trip Down Under adds some intrigue and spices up the ongoing storylines on General Hospital spoilers.

5) Kirsten Storms reclaims Maxie Jones

Kirsten Storms is back as Maxie Jones (Images via IMDb)

Kirsten Storms came back as Maxie Jones on December 28, and will now play her through 2024. Nicole Paggi did a great job filling in, but many fans think Storms brings that true Maxie vibe.

6) Lily Anne Harrison as Andrea Gates

Lily Anne Harrison portrays Andrea Gates (Image via IMDb)

Lily Anne Harrison is joining the cast as Andrea Gates, who might be a surrogate option for Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford. Fans are looking forward to seeing Harrison's performance and how this new character will shake things up for Molly and TJ.

7) Mykel Shannon Jenkins as Roy

The role of Roy is played by Mykel Shannon Jenkins (Image via IMDb)

Mykel Shannon Jenkins comes in as Roy, Curtis Ashford's physical therapist. As Curtis gets better from a recent accident, Roy becomes super important in helping Curtis get back to normal. Jenkins' performance will make their relationship special and deep.

Who is leaving General Hospital in 2024?

As mentioned earlier, Kelly Monaco and Chloe Lanier will not be reprising their roles, with the former taking a temporary break. There have been some other confirmations of stars set to leave General Hospital.

According to Miss Rodeo Colorado's blog, Roger Howarth, who plays Austin Gatlin-Holt, is saying goodbye after being on the show for 11 years. Additionally, Nathanyael Grey, also known as Mason, is confirmed to be leaving by executive producer Frank Valentini.

Bonnie Borroughs (aka Gladys Corbin) and Darin Toonder (aka Dr. Montague) leaving the show means it's time for fresh storylines to unfold. Surprisingly, Zakary Risinger's character Danny Morgan will now be played by Asher Antonyzyn, bringing a whole new vibe to the role.

Unfortunately, Lily Anne Harrison's character Andrea Gates will be leaving General Hospital due to a heartbreaking miscarriage storyline. Chloe Lanier left the show as Nelle on January 9, 2024.

General Hospital episodes can be streamed whenever people want on platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, or one can catch the live stream on the ABC website and app.