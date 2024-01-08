Where to watch General Hospital 60th year special? All streaming options explored

General Hospital commemorated its remarkable 60-year legacy with a special episode, General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling. The longest-running American daytime television soap opera stands as a record-holder in the entertainment industry.

As the longest-running soap opera, the show has marked its presence with iconic moments and groundbreaking narratives. The special premiered earlier this year on ABC and is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

General Hospital 60th Year Special: Streaming options

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling aired on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. The one-hour special can be streamed on Hulu.

The special is a comprehensive celebration of the soap opera's history, including its iconic moments and dramatic storylines. From behind-the-scenes moments to bloopers, a fan tribute, and exciting surprises, the special encapsulates the essence of six decades of storytelling.

The special includes a look back at some of the show's most memorable weddings, like those of Luke and Laura, Felicia and Frisco, along with boasting a star-studded lineup featuring Laura Wright, Maurice Benard, Kelly Monaco, and Jane Elliot. Additional appearances include Emma Samms, Rick Springfield, and Amber Tamblyn.

General Hospital: An American legacy

Created by soap writers Frank and Doris Hursley, the drama series premiered on April 1, 1963. It is recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production. Premiering on ABC, the show is also the world's third longest-running scripted drama series, surpassed only by British serials The Archers and Coronation Street.

Initially set in an unnamed fictional city within a hospital, the soap evolved into the named city of Port Charles, New York, in the 1970s. The impressive legacy includes being the longest-running serial produced in Hollywood and the longest-running entertainment program in ABC television history.

The show has been marked by iconic characters and families, notably the Quartermaine and Spencer families, around whom most storylines have revolved since the late 1970s.

The late 1970s and early 1980s saw a surge in viewership, particularly due to the popularity of the ‘super couple’ Luke and Laura, whose 1981 wedding remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history.

Notable achievements and recognitions

Beyond its daily episodes, the show often featured high-profile celebrity guest stars such as Roseanne Barr, James Franco, and Elizabeth Taylor. Recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 Best TV Shows of All-Time in 2007, the soap opera made a significant transition to high-definition television in 2009.

The soap's longevity became even more significant on September 17, 2010, when it became the oldest American soap opera following the final broadcast of CBS' As the World Turns. Amidst the cancellations of other soap operas, General Hospital stood as the last remaining one on ABC after January 13, 2012.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2013, and reaching its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022, the soap opera has maintained its relevance and popularity. The cast and crew's excellence has been acknowledged with numerous awards, including 16 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

General Hospital's enduring journey through six decades is a testament to its cultural significance and storytelling prowess. With its rich history, iconic moments, and continuous acknowledgment in rankings and awards, soap opera remains a cornerstone of American television.