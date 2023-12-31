Is the Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher related to Liam Gallagher? Rumor explored

Coronation Street, a British television soap opera, has been a staple in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences for over six decades. Amid its compelling storylines and talented cast, one particular star, Mollie Gallagher, has sparked rumors about her potential connection to the iconic Liam Gallagher.

Despite their common last names, Mollie Gallagher is not related to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. This article delves into why the speculations arose and provides insights into Mollie Gallagher's role in the British TV soap opera.

The rumor dispelled

Contrary to the rumor, Mollie Gallagher, who portrays Nina Lucas on Coronation Street, is not related to the renowned Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher.

This rumor gained momentum when Mollie made her debut on the soap opera in 2019, leading some fans to speculate about a possible familial connection. Apart from their common last names, confusion also arises from the fact that Liam Gallagher has a daughter with his former girlfriend, Lisa Moorish, named Molly - with a different spelling.

Mollie Gallagher's role on Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher, born on Dec. 11, 1997, is an English actress celebrated for her portrayal of Nina Lucas in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

The character is a cafe worker known for her Victorian gothic style and no-nonsense attitude. Interestingly, Nina is revealed to be the long-lost niece of Roy Cropper, and their relationship takes a poignant turn after the death of her father.

Coronation Street: The world's longest-running TV soap opera

Colloquially known as Corrie, it is a long-standing British television soap opera created by Granada Television and airing on ITV since Dec. 9, 1960. Set in the fictional Weatherfield, inspired by inner-city Salford, England, the show has garnered numerous awards for its compelling cast performances and storylines.

Originally broadcast twice a week, Coronation Street transitioned to airing six times a week in 2017. Scriptwriter Tony Warren's initial proposal was initially rejected, but later embraced for 13 pilot episodes, marking the beginning of a significant cultural contribution.

Produced by ITV Studios at MediaCityUK, the soap opera achieved a Guinness World Records recognition for being the world's longest-running television soap opera during its 50th anniversary in 2010.

It boasts a unique blend of kitchen-sink realism, portraying a down-to-earth working-class community with light-hearted humor and robust characters, attracting an average of five million viewers per episode.

The show marked its 10,000th episode on February 7, 2020, celebrating its 60th anniversary later that year.

The COVID-19 pandemic briefly halted production in 2020, leading to a resumption in June with social distancing measures. The soap's 60th-anniversary plans were altered due to pandemic guidelines.

The soap opera played a pivotal role in a special crossover event involving seven British soaps to address climate change. In Jan. 2022, ITV announced a permanent shift to airing three 60-minute episodes per week from March 2022 onwards.

The soap opera continued its impactful storytelling in 2023, addressing hard-hitting issues like stalking, acid attacks, sexual assault and a character's diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

It continues to introduce new cast members, keeping the narrative fresh and relevant. The year also introduced new cast members, Cait Fitton and Claire Sweeney, to the ensemble.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the drama series on Britbox and Hulu.