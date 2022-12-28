Man City fan and Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish spotted enjoying romantic break with Liverpool player 

Man City fan and Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish was spotted on a romantic break with Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips.

Moorish, 24, and Phillips, 25, enjoyed a tropical getaway during the festive season.

Gallagher is a massive City supporter who regularly attends games at the Etihad Stadium.

However, his daughter follows Liverpool due to her romance with Phillips, and she posted pictures of the pair enjoying a holiday in Jamaica.

The upload was captioned:

"Special Place."

It was accompanied by various snaps of the two lovers indulging in the sunny weather of the Caribbean.

Pictures of Moorish and Phillips laughing under a waterfall and sipping on tropical drinks from a coconut were sent to her 88,200 Instagram followers.

Phillips is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool and has made two appearances this season.

The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year after Moorish sent out another snap on Instagram of her supporting the Reds player.

Fans mocked Man City fan, Gallagher, due to Moorish's ties to Phillips reaching back to 2018 amid the two teams' rivalry.

One user poked fun at the 'Wonderwall' singer in December 2018, saying (via the Mirror):

"Yo @liamgallagher what does it feel like having a daughter who supports Liverpool big man."

Moorish is the eldest child of Gallagher's, with the Oasis star also a father to Lennon, 23, Gene, 21, and Gemma, 9.

Molly and Gallagher didn't meet until 2018 but have kept close since.

The Oasis member displayed his pride when his daughter graduated from Goldsmiths University earlier this year.

He said:

"Good to know there’s two of us in the family with a brain."

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold claims Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world

Alexander-Arnold lauds De Bruyne.

Liverpool and Man City recently met in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with Pep Guardiola's side coming out on top in a 3-2 victory.

De Bruyne was instrumental in the win, providing two assists and dominating the midfield with his impressive passing range.

Alexander-Arnold believes the Belgian is the best midfielder in world football, telling talkSPORT:

“[He’s the] best midfielder in the world, hands down. He constantly keeps trying to sneak into my top three Premier League midfielders ever."

The Reds right-back continued by explaining how De Bruyne continues to astound him with his creativity:

“I’ve never seen someone be able to create like he does. He will go down as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, for me.”

De Bruyne has made 20 appearances this season, contributing an astounding 13 assists and scoring three goals.

The former Chelsea man had a disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign by his standards, failing to impress as Belgium bowed out in the group stages.

However, the Belgian continues to wreak havoc for Man City and is helping Guardiola's men push for trophy success this season.

