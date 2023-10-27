Who is leaving The Young and the Restless in 2023? All comings and goings explored 

The plot and cast of The Young and The Restless continue to intrigue viewers in 2023 with several interesting changes shaking things up. The long-running legacy show will once again feature the families of Genoa City battling their own complications. The show that has been running for more than five decades has had its share of iconic and interesting characters to build its storyline.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell, The Young and The Restless premiered in 1973. While the plot has gone through many twists and turns over the decades, the American television soap boasts some iconic achievements such as the longest American soap rivalry between Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor.

The 11-time Daytime Emmy Awards winning show celebrated its 12,500th episode in May 2022 and got renewed for the 2023-2024 season. The popularity of the show still remains high after all these years often necessitating the entry and exit of actors. The Young and The Restless which currently runs on CBS is looking to make some changes in the cast.

The Young and The Restless characters set to bid goodbye

Connor Newman, portrayed by Judah Mackey is set to exit the show. The boy successfully convinces his parents to let him attend a school that can help him with his specific needs.

On the other hand, Faith Newman, played by Reylenn Caster, the daughter of Nicholas and Sharon Newman, was portrayed to be the Newman heiress in 2022 but goes off to college. The character returned in May 2023 but is set to leave again for college, as declared in the June 21 episode.

Another character leaving the show is Cameron, played by Linden Ashby. He is shown to have returned briefly from prison for the 2023 season. However, Sharon kills him with a knife and the character seems to take a final fatal bow. On the other hand, Jeremy Stark, portrayed by James Hyde, bid his goodbye to The Young and The Restless in the April 17 episode this year, as he is shown to have been killed by Phyllis in self-defense.

Kym Douglas is making an appearance this fall as Zelda, an agent and friend of Traci. Kym, who is the late actor Jerry Douglas’ widow, may present a tribute to Jerry’s character, John Abbott. However, Kym is going to have a brief stint on the show and may leave after the current season.

Homecoming of some characters in The Young and The Restless in 2023

Gloria, the matriarch of the Baldwin family, played by Judith Chapman, is expected to be back this year. Michael Baldwin, played by Christian LeBlanc, will go abroad to help his mother Gloria come out of a legal complication. The Young and The Restless viewers can expect more insight into the situation when actor Judith joins sometime in November.

Just like Judith, Greg Rikaart is expected to be back as Kevin Fisher in November 2023. Kevin, Michael Baldwin’s younger stepbrother, has been mentioned in the plot often by Chloe, played by Elizabeth Hendrickson. Since Kevin has a long history in Genoa City, his return to the show is a pleasant surprise.

Actress Melissa Claire Egan, who plays Chelsea, was on maternity leave to welcome her second baby. Chelsea was last seen in August on The Young and The Restless when she declared she would be going to her mother’s home to help her son Connor settle in a new school. However, the actor, and the character, will soon be back on the show.

Another actor set to return to the show at an unknown date is Tricia Cast, who plays Nina. This was revealed by co-star Lauralee Bell on her Instagram account, who plays Christine.

Some actors have already made an appearance in 2023. One of them is Hayley Erin who returned in October to play Claire Grace.

Moreover, Michael Damian’s Danny Romalotti and Veronica Redd’s Mamie Johnson joined the show in September this season. Also, Vail Bloom’s Heather Stevens also came back Genoa City on 14 July. While she will represent Phyllis legally, there are hopes that she may rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband Daniel.

Final thoughts on The Young and The Restless

The changes in the cast and the plot of The Young and The Restless keep the show dynamic and interesting, thus capturing the attention of longtime viewers. As has been seen previously, the show provided a foothold to the careers of many well-known Hollywood actors and continues to attract new talent.

The 50th season of the show airs on CBS on weekdays. Viewers with no access to CBS can stream The Young and The Restless on Paramount Plus.