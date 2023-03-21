Who is Lee Da-hae? The veteran actress who announced marriage after 8 years of dating

Lee Da-hae, a veteran Korean actress, is currently in the news after announcing her marriage to her long-term boyfriend of eight years, Se7en, who is a K-pop star. The couple took to Instagram to break the news and mentioned that they would be tying the knot in May of this year.

Their relationship was first announced in 2016 by Sports Chosun. However, the two were reportedly friends for years before becoming partners.

Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa BREAKING: After 8 years of dating, Lee Da Hae announces her upcoming marriage with Se7en. The couple is set to wed this May. 🥰



Many might know Se7en, who achieved massive global popularity during his prime. However, despite being a veteran actress, the global audience might not be very familiar with Lee Da-hae.

All you need to know about South Korean actress Lee Da-hae

Lee Da-hae, born Byun Da-hye, is an Australian-Korean actress who has acted in various popular K-dramas such as My Girl, Hotel King, and Good Witch.

Lee moved to Australia when she was around 11 years old and completed her school years abroad, making her fluent in English as well as Chinese. She then moved to Seoul with her mother to pursue a career in acting. During that time, she also got admitted to Konkuk University, where she majored in Theatre and Film studies.

The actress made her debut in the entertainment industry after winning the 71st Miss Chunhyang Pageant in 2001. The beauty contest is the highlight of the Chunhyang Festival and the winner is considered to have the highest level of traditional beauty in all of South Korea.

After winning the pageant, she was able to land small roles in K-dramas, but her big break came in 2004 through the show Lotus Flower Fairy, where she played the role of a Shaman’s daughter. This role also earned her the award for Best New Actress at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

Her career took an upwards turn after this and she successfully got cast in the lead role for various dramas such as Green Rose and Robber. Her acting in these K-dramas earned her a lot of praise and critical acclaim. The show My Girl helped the actress earn gain a foothold in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Having successfully established a fanbase in Korea, Lee Da-hae turned her eyes to China and managed to grow an equally large fanbase by performing her lines in both Korean and Mandarin without having someone else sub for her. This also helped her bag roles in C-dramas such as Love Actually and the Korean-Chinese drama Best Couple.

Lee Da-hae took a small break from her career coincidentally during the same time the news of her dating Se7en had broken out. She finally returned to the silver screen in 2018 with the K-drama Good Witch.

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 6, 2023, but what’s surprising is that the two almost broke up last year after a big fight, as told by Lee Da-hae on an episode of MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View.

The driving force behind their break-up being averted was reportedly their respective families, who they both cherished so much that they couldn’t think of parting ways from them. The two are now ready to embark on a new journey together as a married couple.

