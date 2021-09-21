Who is Lee Jin? Pro volleyball player faces spotlight after many find her similar to Chungha

The world of sports and K-pop have collided once again, after the K-pop community buzzed about upon finding similarities between the pro volleyball player Lee Jin and K-pop idol Chungha.

Lee Jin is a professional volleyball player that is currently under Hwaseong IBK Altos for South Korea. She previously used to play for high school teams until she made it to the big leagues in 2019/20.

Jin is just 20 years old - the young superstar was born on February 3, 2001. She weighs 125 pounds and stands at 5 feet 8 inches.

She began to gain attention on the K-pop side of the internet after several spotted vague similarities between her and female soloist Chungha.

Most recently, Lee Jin was seen competing under Hwaseong IBK Altos against GS Caltex Seoul KIXX, where they won 3:1. The match took place on August 26, 2021. She is a setter for Hwaseong IBK Altos.

Prior to that, they had lost a match the day before (on August 25) against Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders. These matches were for the Korean Cup 2021/22, which is currently being held.

Chungha is a K-pop idol, currently working as a soloist. She is signed to MNH Entertainment and gained fame after entering the survival-elimination show Produce 101 during its first season.

Chungha was among the top contestants on the show and made it to the final line-up of the K-pop girl group I.O.I. There, she completed a year in the group before it eventually disbanded as all the members' contracts ended.

After I.O.I's disbandment, Chungha began a career as a soloist, which flourished almost immediately owing to her fame carried on from her former group.

Lee Jin's facial features have been compared to Chungha as of late, with many commenting that the two look similar. Reactions to such comments were mixed, as others struggled to see the similarities between the two.

As the heated debate moves forward, Lee Jin will continue participating in the Korean Cup 2021/22 alongside her Hwaseong IBK Altos teammates.

The Korean Cup 2021/22 will be ending on September 30, 2021. A total of six teams are participating, including IBK Altos.

