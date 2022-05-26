Who did Lee Lawson play in Guiding Light? Actress passes away after battle with cancer and COVID

Actress Lee Lawson passed away on May 22 at the age of 80. Her daughter Leslie Bova revealed the news on Facebook, who said that her mother had cancer and Covid-19 before her death. She wrote,

“Rest, you brilliant woman. Thank you, mom. R.I.P.”

Following her death, her friend and actress Marian Hailey-Moss paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote,

“My down-to-earth, sassy smart and beautiful friend Lee Lawson is telling it like it is in a better place. A fine actress and a super generous friend. I’ll meet you there Lee!”

Further details related to her funeral are yet to be revealed.

Lee Lawson’s character on Guiding Light

Lee Lawson played the role of Bea Reardon on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light from 1981 to 1990. The character was the owner and operator of the 7th Street boarding house.

Lawson's character, Reardon, did the job to support herself and her seven children after her husband left her family behind. However, after discovering that her husband was murdered, she left Springfield to travel the world and returned the following year before going to Boston with her youngest son.

Lawson appeared in around 50 episodes of the series, which concluded in September 2009. Guiding Light is the longest-running series in American television history, as it has aired for around 72 years on radio and television.

During her last appearance on the show, she was seen in a video message to her daughter Chelsea, played by Kassie DePaiva, to share her words of support on her wedding day.

Everything known about Lee Lawson

Lee Lawson gained recognition for her performance in Guiding Light (Image via hobodreamer/Twitter)

Born on October 14, 1941, in New York City, she made her debut on the CBS series Love of Life in 1965, followed by ABC’s One Life to Live in 1979. Although Lawson gained recognition for her appearance in Guiding Light, she also appeared in other popular shows like Maude, Kojak, and Equal Justice. She then appeared in the TV movie Mason.

Lee also had a successful career on Broadway. She made her debut on the Great White Way with the 1965 comedy Cactus Flower and Lauren Bacall, replacing Brenda Vaccaro in the role of Toni.

She played important roles in Agatha Sue, I Love You, The Plough and the Stars, An American Millionaire, Teibele, and Her Demon.

Lee tied the knot with Joseph Bova in 1970. Bova passed away on March 12, 2006. Lawson is survived by her children Leslie, Chris, Gaby, and grandchildren Gianna, Wilder, and Sterling.

Detailed information about her personal life is yet to be revealed.

