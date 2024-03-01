Who is Leonna Mayor? All about Stuart Hogg's girlfriend as former Scotland rugby captain gets arrested at estranged wife’s house

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg, who is currently dating ex-jockey and Sky Sports presenter Leonna Mayor, was arrested outside his estranged wife's home in Hawick, Roxburghshire, on February 25, 2024, The Mirror reported. Hogg, who shares four children with his estranged wife, quit rugby in 2023 to spend more time with his family.

Stuart Hogg and Leonna Mayor went public with their relationship as they shared a picture of themselves at Moddershall Oak Country Spa Retreat just days after Hogg's fourth child was born on November 7.

Leonna Mayor, aged 33, is a former flat-racing jockey turned racing presenter, working with the likes of Sky Sports and ITV Racing. She quit her riding career in 2013 after an ankle injury.

Leonna Mayor has 32 wins under her belt throughout her riding career

According to The Sun, Leonna Mayor racked up 32 wins as a flat-racing jockey between the years of 2009 and 2013. In October 2012, she fell off a filly at Kempton, resulting in an ankle injury.

While this was one of her reasons to quit flat-racing, Leonna Mayor revealed that her grandma's death due to cancer was "a massive catalyst" for her to stop riding. In a 2021 interview with the Racing Post, she said:

"I missed important time with her [her grandmother] that I should have had. When people ask me why I retired I tell them it was because I got injured. I've never spoken about it before but her death was a massive catalyst for me stopping riding. It took me a really long time to get over the fact she was dead."

Born in August 1990, Leonna Mayor's love for horses began when she worked as a showjumper in Whitchurch at age 13. She tasted victory for the first time during her 51st mount and took home more than 30 wins during her five-year career.

After she retired from flat-racing, she appeared in a photo shoot for the now-defunct men's magazine Zoo, clad in black underwear, a move that prompted controversy and earned her the moniker "world's s*xiest jockey."

Leonna Mayor is currently one of the most popular racing presenters for Sky News and ITV Racing, and she recently managed Team Yorkshire in the 2023 Racing League. She is also very vocal about her skin condition on social media, chronicling her vitiligo journey online to raise awareness.

Stuart Hogg arrested over allegation of "fear and alarm"

According to The Mirror, former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg was arrested outside his estranged wife's home "on suspicion of causing fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner." A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:

“Around 4.40pm on Sunday, 25 February, police were called to an address in Hawick. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

His arrest came just hours after he was pictured mingling with celebs like Martin Compston and Greg Wallace after the Calcutta Cup, which he shared on Instagram with the caption:

“What a day. What a result. Cracking performance from the lads.”

According to The Sun, Hogg and his wife, Gillian, who share four children, tied the knot in 2016 at the 16th-century Barony Castle in Peeblesshire. In November, it was reported that Hogg refused to leave the family home, forcing his pregnant wife to gather their children and move in with her parents.

Hogg was taken to a Harwick police station after his arrest but has since been released. He will appear in court at a later date after a report will be submitted to prosecutors.