"What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility" - Kyle Walker offers tearful apology to estranged wife Annie Kilner after cheating on her 

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has issued an emotional public apology to his wife, Annie Kilner, and children after cheating on his spouse.

The full-back is now reportedly living alone in a rented property after admitting to having fathered a second child with model Lauryn Goodman. Walker and Goodman gave birth to their first child, Kairo, in 2020, which was during the footballer's earlier separation with Kilner.

In an interview with The Sun, Walker said:

"What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep."

He added:

“The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.

“My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Walker and Kilner have known each other since their teenage days and now co-parent three children. The 33-year-old, who has 81 caps for England, is now expecting a fourth child with Kilner.

Kyle Walker reveals why he didn't join Bayern Munich last summer

Kyle Walker

Manchester City star Kyle Walker had reportedly agreed verbally to join Bayern Munich in July 2023 for £15 million. However, the defender decided against this transfer and remained with the Premier League champions.

In an interview with The Sun, Walker revealed that he did not wish to leave Manchester City, but the media pressure had become overwhelming. Claiming his kids to be a large part of the reason behind staying back, Walker said (via Mirror):

"Did I want to leave City? No, of course I didn’t. We’re the best team in the world at the minute. But it was a chance to get away from England and the media I was going to get."

He added:

"But in the end I couldn’t go. My kids wouldn’t be around the corner where I can see them. There’s pain and emotion at the moment but I can go to the house, take the kids to school, and my little lad to football."

Kyle Walker joined the Cityzens from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017 for a reported £45 million. He has since appeared 283 times for the club, bagging six goals and 21 assists.

Walker is a five-time Premier League champion and has held the UEFA Champions League trophy once, among other honors, at the Etihad.