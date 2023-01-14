Who is Libby Mae? Netizens extend support as TikToker updates fans from hospital 

TikTok star Libby Mae sparked concern among her fans after she shared a video of herself seemingly in a hospital with a neck brace on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The influencer updated her followers with the caption:

"I really wanted 2023 to be my year but this is how it's started."

The clip shows her with a brace and a mask, lying on what seems like a hospital bed.

While Libby's latest Instagram post featured her sitting in a hotel room with the caption "Coming out stronger," the TikTok video has left fans and followers worried about her condition, with many inquiring about what exactly happened to her.

All about Libby Mae as her followers wish for her speedy recovery

The 20-year-old TikTok influencer was born in England and is known for her lip-sync videos. Libby's first post in 2019 featured her mock singing to Khalid's song, Better. She has since built a following of over 2.5 million. Her lip-sync to Taylor Swift's Love Story got her a lot of TikTok attention in 2020.

The influencer has faced her share of controversies. In mid-2022, Libby Mae received severe backlash from fans after she posted a video of herself and her sister and girlfriend in a pool with the caption:

"Which one is your girlfriend."

Soon, her followers started criticizing her, stating that she shouldn't make content like that with her sister. The clip, which has since been deleted, reportedly showed her 15-year-old sister cuddling and kissing her neck. However, Mae denied the alleged rumors.

Many creators started posting TikToks about the sisters being too friendly, prompting Libby to share a two-part video explanation with an apology. She explained that she was normally cuddling with her sister, adding that the latter did not kiss her neck and saying that it is "only weird for people who make it weird."

Libby Mae's TikTok leaves her followers concerned

Libby Mae's posts have sent her followers into a frenzy. While many of her fans were concerned about her health, others felt she was faking an injury. Here are a few such comments seen on her TikTok:

A comment criticizing Libby (Image via TikTok/ @Sophie X)

A comment criticizing Libby (Image via TikTok/ @Ambz)

However, such comments were soon met with responses in support of the TikToker. They shared their hopes for Libby's speedy recovery and urged the influencer to take care of herself.

Many of her followers stated that she can ignore the naysayers, adding that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

A comment seen on Libby's TikTok (Image via TikTok/ @Gemma Dunn)

A comment seen on Libby's TikTok (Image via TikTok/ @Bryce)

A comment seen on Libby's TikTok (Image via TikTok/ @No)

A comment seen on Libby's TikTok (Image via TikTok/ @L)

A comment seen on Libby's Instagram (Image via Instagram/ @littlekitten786)

A comment seen on Libby's Instagram (Image via Instagram/ @ryanmolloy200021)

A comment seen on Libby's Instagram (Image via Instagram/ @hide_behind_a_smile_)

While it seems the TikToker is restrained, her best friend Courtney is beside her at this time of need. Libby sharing regular posts also seems like a positive sign.

At the time of writing this article, no further updates about Libby Mae's condition were available.

Poll : 0 votes