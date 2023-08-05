Who is Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend? Details explored as couple is spotted in LA

The daughter of two Hollywood A-listers, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model who has always loved the limelight. However, The Idol actress came rose to fame after starring in movies such as Tusk, Yoga Horses, and The King.

Despite the fame and media attention that the actress receives, she has always kept her private life out of public scrutiny. The 24-year-old has been romantically linked with several famous personalities over the years. Her first public relationship was with British model Ash Stymest in 2015 which ended in 2018, following which Lily-Rose Depp began dating The King co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Following her short romance with Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp was briefly linked with Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler and French rapper Yassine Stein. The actress is now in a relationship with American rapper 070 Shake. Since then, the duo has been seen getting cozy publicly and not shying away from media attention.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend?

Lily-Rose Depp made her relationship public on Instagram in early May 2023. She shared a picture of her girlfriend American rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, on her story with the caption "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH".

Very recently, on July 26, 2023, the couple was seen together enjoying a romantic date at night in Los Angeles. The couple also went for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in California.

070 Shake, a rising artist in the music industry, is known for her unique voice and style. Her musical influences include Michael Jackson, Missy Elliott, and Lauryn Hill. She is a part of the 070 collective and made her debut with her full album titled Modus Vivendi in 2021. This album came after Shake teased her fans with several singles, mixtapes, and even one EP. She has also collaborated with Kanye West on the single 'Ghost Town' from his album Ye.

Her first album has been praised for being a wonderful and unique blend of R&B, soul music, and hip-hop. 070 Shake has clearly established her place as one of the music industry's most promising rising stars.

In an interview with Pitchfork in July 2018, the musician came clean with her sexuality and what she identifies herself as:

"I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls."

070 Shake's relationship with the French-American actress and their frequent PDA has catapulted the rapper into the limelight once again.

Lily-Rose Depp heats things up on Instagram

The Idol starrer has often posted Instagram stories where she can be seen getting cozy with her girlfriend 070 Shake. After publicly announcing her relationship with the rapper via an Instagram story in May 2023, the actress posted once more in her Instagram stories in June wishing 070 Shake a happy birthday.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday love of my life."

In another Instagram story that she posted in June, the Lily wrote:

"Te amo Dani."

Lily-Rose Depp has grown in popularity for her role as Jocelyn in The Idol with The Weeknd, a series that has received backlash for its contents. The actress continues to make public appearances while packing on some serious PDA.