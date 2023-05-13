070 Shake age, gender, and ethnicity explored as photo with Lily-Rose Depp goes viral

Well-known actress Lily-Rose Depp recently shared a picture with rapper 070 Shake, which has been grabbing the attention of the internet. Lily confirmed her romantic link to Shake by posting a picture of the two of them kissing on her Instagram stories. She captioned the picture:

"4 months w my crush."

070 Shake also shared a close-up of herself with Lily-Rose Depp on her Instagram story on May 12, 2023. The rumors of their relationship started at the beginning of this year during the Paris Fashion Week.

070 Shake posted a close-up picture featuring with Lily-Rose Depp (Image via 070shake/Instagram)

070 Shake has released a few albums and singles over the last two years

Born on June 13, 1997, 070 Shake is of Dominican descent. Also known as Danielle Balbuena, the 25-year-old started her musical journey by releasing a few singles and soon became a famous star on SoundCloud in 2016. She uses she/her pronouns and while speaking to Pitchfork about her sexuality, she said:

"I don't really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls."

Shake has worked as a manager for social media star and entrepreneur YesJulz.

She released her single, titled Trust Nobody, in 2016, which increased her fanbase, following which she joined the record label of Kanye West, Good Music. Her first major release was a mixtape titled The 070 Project: Chapter 1.

Her next release was an EP titled Glitter, which came out in 2018 and had six singles. Shake's debut album, Modus Vivendi, was released in January 2020 and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The album had 14 singles and it reached the 10th spot on the US Heatseekers Albums (Billboard).

Shake's second album, You Can't Kill Me, was released in June 2022. She is also known for her singles like Sunday Night, Them Dead, Trust Nobody, Stranger, Accusations, Nice to Have, Guilty Conscience, Web, Body, and more. She has been featured in the singles of artists and groups like Keys N Krates, Madonna, Raye, Christine and the Queens, and more.

Lily-Rose Depp prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight

Lily-Rose Depp has never revealed much about her personal life (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake were reported to be in a relationship after they were seen together at the Paris Fashion Week held in February this year. Pictures of the duo having dinner together also went viral online.

Lily-Rose has always kept her personal life away from the spotlight and she spoke about the same during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. She stated at the time that she learned the importance of privacy ever since she was a kid. She added:

"Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was – I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."

Before 070 Shake, Lily-Rose was romantically linked to Yassine Stein, Austin Butler, and Timothee Chalamet.

Lily-Rose Depp was born to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in 1999. The 23-year-old has been featured in various films like Tusk, The Dancer, A Faithful Man, The King, Voyagers, and more. Her upcoming projects include horror film Nosferatu and the drama series, The Idol, which will air on HBO.

