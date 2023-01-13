Who was Lisa Marie with at the Golden Globes? All about Jerry Schilling and his connection to Elvis

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, unfortunately passed away on Thursday, January 12, due to a cardiac arrest. She was aged 54.

Presley attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards two days before her passing, which was her last public appearance. The late artist was accompanied by her mother Priscilla Presley and American talent manager Jerry Schilling. The trio attended the prestigious event to show their support for Austin Butler-starrer Elvis (2022).

For those unaware, Schilling, 80, was a long-time friend and close confidant of Elvis Presley. He was also a member of the Memphis Mafia, a group of the King of Rock & Roll's inner circle that included -- his friends, employees, associates, and cousins.

Lisa Marie Presley was among the clients of her father's loyal friend and talent manager, Jerry Schilling

Jerry Schilling, born in February 1942, is well-known for being associated with Elvis Presley. The talent manager was also among the most loyal friends of the legendary artist. He served as Elvis' aide, producer, PR man, and even movie stand-in for some projects in which the singer acted.

However, the rock and roll icon was not the only client of Schilling, as the latter managed the Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Presley's only child, Lisa Marie. He was the manager of the Lights Out singer throughout her late teens and early twenties.

Lisa Marie Presley attended the prestigious award ceremony to support Elvis, her late father's biopic. However, while making an appearance at the event, Presley didn't seem quite well regarding her health, as she stood locking arms with Jerry Schilling. Moreover, she even spoke slowly and slurred words while speaking to Extra host Billy Bush.

The To Whom It May Concern singer told the host that she "adored" Austin Butler. Speaking about the actor's performance in Elvis, Lisa Marie said how she felt that he had nailed her father's "characteristics" and "talking" mannerisms, contrary to how it has been done in a caricaturesque style in the past:

"It's kind of done in sort of a funny, joking way, the way [Elvis] spoke, but Austin actually got it and did it perfectly without making it comical."

Later on Tuesday night, Austin Butler won the Golden Globe Award for the 'Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama' category for his performance as Presley. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor concluded his acceptance speech by saying:

"Thank you, guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Priscilla Presley @Cilla_Presley My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

-Priscilla Presley My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.-Priscilla Presley https://t.co/j5oNfNMYJx

Presley suffered a cardiac arrest on January 12, Thursday at her home in Calabasas, California. However, medical personnel restarted her heart after cardiopulmonary resuscitation while she was en-route to a facility. Priscilla Presley confirmed the unfortunate news of her daughter being unwell via Twitter and asked her followers for prayers and privacy.

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley passed away later that day.

Poll : 0 votes