Why was Jerry Lee Lewis nicknamed the Killer? Rock & Roll pioneer dies aged 87

American rock and roll singer and legendary pianist Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. Lewis’ agent, who confirmed his death, described him as "perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of Rock N Roll."

As per reports, Lewis died of natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, which is south of Memphis.

Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative, Zach Farnum, told CNN that his seventh wife, Judith, was by his side when he died. Farnum said that Lewis told his wife that in his final days, he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.

The singer behind Great Balls of Fire was likened to legends of the genre including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, and Buddy Holly, among others.

In a statement, Jerry Lee Lewis' publicist, Zach Farnum, said:

"He was there at the beginning (sic) and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock'n'roll."

An accompanying statement to AFP from the late artist’s seventh wife Judith read:

"He is ready to leave. He had abused his body so thoroughly as a young man he was given little chance of lasting through middle age, let alone old age.”

Jerry Lee Lewis was nicknamed ‘The Killer’ in the 1950s

Keith Richards @officialKeef

Keith

From the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis

From the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis

By late 1950s, Jerry Lee Lewis was nicknamed The Killer owing to his performance style and showmanship. Lewis was known for his unapologetic piano-playing style that involved banging the keys with his fists and elbows, kicking his piano stool and climbing atop his instrument and also setting it on fire. He was largely influenced by Elton John and other musicians.

In a 2014 biography by Rick Bragg titled Jerry Lee Lewis: His Own Story, Lewis said:

“I was born to be on a stage. I couldn’t wait to be on it. I dreamed about it. And I’ve been on one all my life. That’s where I’m the happiest.”

He also spoke about his scandalous and violent lifestyle, noting:

“I ain’t no goody goody, and I ain’t no phony. I never pretended to be anything, and anything I ever did, I did it wide-open as a case knife. I’ve lived my life to the fullest and I had a good time doin’ it.”

Jerry Lee Lewis worked as a session player for artists like Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash

Lewis was born in 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana into a farming family. He started playing the piano at the age of 9 and dropped out of school to play music. In 1956, he traveled to Sun Studios in Memphis, where he worked as a session player for budding artists including Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash.

He also worked with Elvis Presley. In 1956, Lewis recorded a session with Presley, Perkins, and Cash, which was nicknamed the “Million Dollar Quartet.” The artist soared to fame the following year with his breakout hit Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On. The provocative lyrics of the song shocked some radio stations which at first refused to play it.

In 2006, Lewis told The New York Times:

"It was just another song to me. The girls went a little berserk, but that's girls for you."

Jerry Lee Lewis was infamous for his scandals which included marrying his 13-year-old cousin in 1957 when he was 22, bringing his career to a temporary halt. In 1976, Lewis accidentally shot his bass player Norman "Butch" Owens in the chest. He was reportedly trying to hit a coke bottle.

The artist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's first class in 1986. In 1989, Jerry Lewis was honored for his contribution to the recording industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That same year, he released a song for the movie Great Balls of Fire!, reigniting his recognition in the industry. His last piece of work was a gospel record with his cousin Jimmy Swaggart.

