Who was Radu Lupu? Tributes pour in as celebrated Romanian pianist dies aged 76

Radu Lupu recently passed away at the age of 76. The pianist’s manager Jenny Vogel said that he died peacefully at his home in Switzerland on Sunday evening, April 17.

The news was announced by the George Enescu International Festival and Competition in Bucharest.

Steven Isserlis @StevenIsserlis Devastated to hear that Radu Lupu has left us. Not only one of the greatest, warmest, most profound musicians I've ever heard, but also a deeply kind, compassionate, modest and humorous man - and a wonderful friend. He was ready to go, true; but he'll still be desperately missed. Devastated to hear that Radu Lupu has left us. Not only one of the greatest, warmest, most profound musicians I've ever heard, but also a deeply kind, compassionate, modest and humorous man - and a wonderful friend. He was ready to go, true; but he'll still be desperately missed. https://t.co/s4X4qeXRTz

Dr. David Vernon @DrDavidVernon We've lost another giant today.



Rest in peace, Radu Lupu. Surely the greatest pianist that ever lived. We've lost another giant today.Rest in peace, Radu Lupu. Surely the greatest pianist that ever lived. https://t.co/UC1ziURuve

Radu Lupu’s manager Jenny Vogel stated that he died from multiple prolonged illnesses. Detailed information is still awaited on the same. He retired from public performances in 2019 before canceling many engagements due to poor health for several years.

In brief, about Radu Lupu

Radu Lupu performs in a solo concert for Musica Insieme at Auditorium Manzoni (Image via Roberto Serra/Getty Images)

The Galati, Romania native started studying piano at the age of six. Florica Musicescu and Heinrich Neuhaus were his two major piano teachers.

He won three of the most prestigious piano competitions from 1966 to 1969 including Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the George Enescu International Piano Competition, and the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition. This helped him launch his international career and he appeared with major orchestras and at all of the major festivals and music capitals worldwide.

Radu made around 20 recordings for Decca Records from 1970 to 1993. His solo recordings received a positive response and included works by Beethoven, Brahms, Grieg, Schumann, and others.

His chamber music recordings for Decca included Mozart’s sonatas for violin and piano with Szymon Goldberg, the violin sonatas of Debussy and Franck with Kyung Wha Chung, and various works by Schubert for violin and piano for Goldberg.

He even recorded works by Mozart and Schubert for piano four-hands and two pianos with Murray Perahia for CBS Masterworks, Schubert songs with Barbara Hendricks for EMI, and works by Schubert for piano four-hands with Daniel Barenboim for Teldec.

Lupu gained recognition for his performances of Bartok, Debussy, Enescu, and Janacek, alongside other composers. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards and won one in 1996 for an album of two Schubert piano sonatas.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Radu Lupu became famous over the years as a talented pianist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Seong-Jin Cho @SeongJinCho



#radulupu Devastated at the loss of one of the greatest musicians today. Thank you for your guidance and friendship over the years. Devastated at the loss of one of the greatest musicians today. Thank you for your guidance and friendship over the years.#radulupu https://t.co/cl08baQGHd

Angela Gheorghiu @angelagheorghiu Deeply saddened by the death of legendary pianist and my dear compatriot,Radu Lupu.Wonderful to have spent great moments together with Radu over the years, a sublime and unique artist, perhaps too little known in Romania, but an unsurpassable musical genius of this world (1/2) Deeply saddened by the death of legendary pianist and my dear compatriot,Radu Lupu.Wonderful to have spent great moments together with Radu over the years, a sublime and unique artist, perhaps too little known in Romania, but an unsurpassable musical genius of this world (1/2) https://t.co/WdOfjh14d6

Lars Vogt @lars_vogt Nicholas Angelich and Radu Lupu. Two geniuses and gentle giants. So loved. Will be so missed. Such sadness. Nicholas Angelich and Radu Lupu. Two geniuses and gentle giants. So loved. Will be so missed. Such sadness.

Igor Levit @igorpianist Harrison Birtwistle.

Radu Lupu.

Nicholas Angelich.



Three music giants passed away.



What a sad shit day for the music world. No more words.



Goodnight Harrison Birtwistle.Radu Lupu.Nicholas Angelich.Three music giants passed away.What a sad shit day for the music world. No more words. Goodnight

𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗺𝗮𝗻 🌱 @irishpianoman

open.spotify.com/track/1o2hofTz… Just heard about the death of Radu Lupu just now... One of the world’s greatest musicians , what a loss. Here's my favourite recording of his with Brahms. Just heard about the death of Radu Lupu just now... One of the world’s greatest musicians , what a loss. Here's my favourite recording of his with Brahms.open.spotify.com/track/1o2hofTz… https://t.co/tGumO5ImCf

Jukka-Pekka Saraste @jpsaraste Radu Lupu, great friend and musician is gone. Radu Lupu, great friend and musician is gone. https://t.co/rECJeJlXsx

Khadija Arfaoui @ArfaouiKhad

amazing performances, unforgettable in Schubert Beethoven and Brhams .... RIP Radu Lupuamazing performances, unforgettable in Schubert Beethoven and Brhams .... RIP Radu Lupu 💔 amazing performances, unforgettable in Schubert Beethoven and Brhams .... https://t.co/tR4PVv0EwI

Susan Tomes @susantomespiano So sad that Radu Lupu has died. I had a couple of lessons with him - he explained his method of studying the score away from the piano, working out the music's architecture in his head. The benefits of that approach were so clear in his own superbly controlled playing. So sad that Radu Lupu has died. I had a couple of lessons with him - he explained his method of studying the score away from the piano, working out the music's architecture in his head. The benefits of that approach were so clear in his own superbly controlled playing.

Milan Siljanov @MilanSiljanov My favourite pianist has passed away today. Thank you for your humanity and artistry, dearest Radu Lupu My favourite pianist has passed away today. Thank you for your humanity and artistry, dearest Radu Lupu💔 https://t.co/3j2IQBHdxY

Lupu was a resident of Lausanne, Switzerland with his second wife Delia, a violinist in the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne. He was previously married to Elizabeth Wilson, daughter of diplomat Sir Duncan Wilson.

