Who was Radu Lupu? Tributes pour in as celebrated Romanian pianist dies aged 76

Radu Lupu recently passed away at the age of 76. The pianist’s manager Jenny Vogel said that he died peacefully at his home in Switzerland on Sunday evening, April 17.
The news was announced by the George Enescu International Festival and Competition in Bucharest.
Radu Lupu’s manager Jenny Vogel stated that he died from multiple prolonged illnesses. Detailed information is still awaited on the same. He retired from public performances in 2019 before canceling many engagements due to poor health for several years.
In brief, about Radu Lupu
The Galati, Romania native started studying piano at the age of six. Florica Musicescu and Heinrich Neuhaus were his two major piano teachers.
He won three of the most prestigious piano competitions from 1966 to 1969 including Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the George Enescu International Piano Competition, and the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition. This helped him launch his international career and he appeared with major orchestras and at all of the major festivals and music capitals worldwide.
Radu made around 20 recordings for Decca Records from 1970 to 1993. His solo recordings received a positive response and included works by Beethoven, Brahms, Grieg, Schumann, and others.
His chamber music recordings for Decca included Mozart’s sonatas for violin and piano with Szymon Goldberg, the violin sonatas of Debussy and Franck with Kyung Wha Chung, and various works by Schubert for violin and piano for Goldberg.
He even recorded works by Mozart and Schubert for piano four-hands and two pianos with Murray Perahia for CBS Masterworks, Schubert songs with Barbara Hendricks for EMI, and works by Schubert for piano four-hands with Daniel Barenboim for Teldec.
Lupu gained recognition for his performances of Bartok, Debussy, Enescu, and Janacek, alongside other composers. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards and won one in 1996 for an album of two Schubert piano sonatas.
Lupu was a resident of Lausanne, Switzerland with his second wife Delia, a violinist in the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne. He was previously married to Elizabeth Wilson, daughter of diplomat Sir Duncan Wilson.