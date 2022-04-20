Who was Johnny May Cash? Rapper and Young Chop's brother killed by girlfriend in self defense

Johnny May Cash’s girlfriend has claimed that she fatally shot the rapper in self-defense. 28-year-old Brianna Gibbs was charged with murder a few hours after she opened fire on Cash.

While in custody, Gibbs said that she shot Cash because she feared for her safety. She told the cops that her boyfriend pulled out a chunk of her hair during a dispute on April 17 at his home in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. At one point, Cash reportedly fell to the ground and was picked up by Gibbs.

isaac key-Ali @isaackey chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2022/4/1… Johnny May Cash murder update: Brianna Gibbs claims self defense in killing of brother of Young Chop #SmartNews Johnny May Cash murder update: Brianna Gibbs claims self defense in killing of brother of Young Chop #SmartNews chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2022/4/1…

Brianna said that she fled to the porch with a firearm in hand and told her boyfriend to bring her phone outside. She said that she decided to shoot Johnny after he came out aggressively at her.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told the court that Gibbs fired multiple shots at Cash when he approached her on the porch. When Cash fell back into the doorway, Gibbs reportedly grabbed her phone and fired one more shot from beyond the front steps.

Police arrived at the scene at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday but Cash and Gibbs were nowhere to be found.

Everything known about Johnny May Cash

Born on February 17, 1995, Johnny May Cash was a famous rapper and social media star. He was well-known for his albums and mixtapes like True Story and I’m My Favorite Rapper.

Johnny May Cash is a well-known rapper (Image via AyeRishPirate/Twitter)

He has also collaborated with various rappers on his albums and mixtapes, including Cash Out and Rampage. His first mixtape was Paranoid, which was released in September 2013.

Cash was signed by his brother Young Chop to Chop Squad after the release of his debut mixtape and most of his mixtapes and albums have been produced by the popular DJ. He delivered blunt lines about city life and had a smooth flow that drifted into Auto-Tune-laced singing.

The 27-year-old first appeared on mixtapes by Chief Keef and Lil Reese in 2012 and was 17 at the time. Further details about his career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Johnny May Cash reportedly shot and killed

Johnny was reportedly shot and killed on April 17. He was hit in the thigh and later succumbed to his injuries. An Instagram post by SayCheeseTV stated,

“Chicago rapper, Young Chop’s brother Johnny May Cash, was killed today after being shot in the thigh. Many people believe it’s tied to the viral video of him beating a girl last month.”

Few people believe the murder was related to a video that went viral in January 2022 that allegedly involved Cash. In the clip, Cash throws a young woman twice against the wall by grabbing her hair and punching her in the head. The woman ran away barefoot to escape the abuse.

