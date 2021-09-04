Who is Lisa Perejma? Armie Hammer’s girlfriend continues to stand by him amid cannibal controversy

Call Me By Your Name lead actor Armie Hammer was accused of rape and expressing cannibalistic sexual fantasies with a woman earlier this year. The actor has now extended his stay in rehab as police investigate the rape allegations brought forward.

The 35-year-old is currently dating Lisa Perejma, and the dental hygienist continues to “stand by him,” sources told The Sun.

The actor was checked into a rehabilitation center in Florida on May 31 after dealing with “sex, drug, and alcohol issues.”

As the Santa Monica, CA native continues to be investigated, his girlfriend shows endless support. Sources claim:

“They have a strong bond and a lot of mutual friends. She’s glad he’s getting the help he urgently needs for the sake of his children and his future.”

Who is Armie Hammer’s girlfriend, Lisa Perejma?

Armie Hammer’s girlfriend hails from Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada. As she continues her career in dentistry, she now resides in West Bay, Cayman Islands, according to Page Six.

The “Rebecca” actor has liked several of Lisa Perejma’s Instagram posts dating back to 2019. The couple is believed to have known each other for quite some time.

Before the actor found his way to rehab, he was reunited with his kids Harper, 6, and Ford, 4, in the Cayman Islands, who he shares with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. Armie Hammer was split from his children for a long time due to Covid- 19 restrictions and visa issues.

Regarding the ongoing case against the Crisis actor, sources said:

“Nobody knows yet what is going to happen with the police investigation or what this means for his career, but he’d hate to think he’d been blacklisted in Hollywood.”

They continued:

“His family is also standing by him, and he still has friends on the island who are in touch.”

The news publication had reached out to Armie Hammer’s lawyers and girlfriend, but they declined to comment.

