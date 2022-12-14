Who is Lisette Olivera? Actress set to play Jess Valenzuela in National Treasure: Edge of History

Lisette Olivera is set to don the role of protagonist Jess Valenzuela in Disney+'s highly anticipated National Treasure: Edge of History. Jess, desperately seeking answers regarding her family, decides to pursue an epic adventure.

Olivera looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, and with Nicolas Cage expected not to appear in the first season, it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the show. Olivera is a relatively new actress set to make a mark on television with this role.

Lisette Olivera has starred in a host of minor roles

Lisette Olivera was born on April 16, 1999, as per Celebrityageinfo.com. She reportedly grew up in Los Angeles, California, and attended a local high school. Olivera reportedly developed an interest in acting and modeling at a young age during her school days.

Lisette Olivera attended a reputed university from where she received her bachelor's degree. One of Olivera's earliest roles was in the popular fantasy drama, Total Eclipse, wherein she portrayed the character of Belle. She reportedly received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics for her performance in the series.

She also starred in the short film Waltz of the Angels, Faint, and I Always Said After. In 2021, she donned the role of Amy in the divisive horror film, We Need to Do Something, directed by Sean King O'Grady.

After displaying her acting prowess in minor/supporting roles in various films and shows, Lisette Olivera is now set to take on the lead role in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History.

During an interview with SYFY WIRE, Olivera spoke about the similarities between her character and Benjamin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage in the two National Treasure movies.

She said,

''In developing Jess as a character, I think it was a smart approach to just try my own take at what it was like to think of these puzzles. I always say that Jess is similar to Ben in the sense that both are very, very intelligent people with really strong-minded personalities. But with Jess, she has had a different life than Ben.''

A quick look at National Treasure: Edge of History plot and supporting cast

The plot follows a young woman who sets out on an ambitious journey, seeking answers to some of the mysteries surrounding her family. Lisette Olivera looks sensational in the trailer as she looks to fill in Nicolas Cage's shoes in the role of the protagonist.

Apart from Olivera, several other actors play key roles in the film, including Harvey Keitel, Justin Bartha, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lyndon Smith, among various others. In the trailer, Keitel informs Jess about a clue that holds the key to the treasure.

Showrunners Cormac and Marianne Wibberley are known for their works on G-Force, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The 6th Day, I Spy, and many more.

Don't forget to watch National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

