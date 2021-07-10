Who is Louis Eisner? All about Ashley Olsen's boyfriend as couple are spotted hiking, with beer and a machete in tow 

Ashley Olsen, popularly known for her role in Full House and co-owning luxury brand The Row, was spotted on a hike with her long-term boyfriend Louis Eisner. The 35-year-old businesswoman was seen wearing an all-white outfit along with a glass of beer in one hand and a black machete in the other.

The actress’ ensemble was compared to a scene from the well liked game: Cluedo (which is called Clue in the States).

Louis Eisner is an American artist. The 32 year old shared his adventures hiking on his Instagram stories. Stories showed the artist cuddling with calves, videos of turkeys, a picture of himself standing on a fallen tree by the lake and, of course, his girlfriend Ashley Olsen.

Who is Louis Eisner?

The 32 year old artist is a Californian and holds a Bachelor’s degree of Arts from Columbia University. Louis Eisner seems to enjoy living a private life. His Instagram @knuckles.eisner holds close to 3k followers. Other social media accounts, including Twitter, were not found. The artist’s Instagram account is evidently filled with pictures of paintings and sketches. He has not shared much of his life on the social media platform.

The Olsen sisters are known to enjoy living a discreet life while they concentrate on their business in fashion. They do not hold any social media accounts and are rarely seen giving interviews. So. it is no surprise that Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner’s four-year long relationship was hidden in the shadows.

The pair started seeing each other in 2017, when they were spotted on the red carpet together at a Gala in October of that year. Ashley and Louis met through mutual friends in high school. The two were friends for a long time until romance sparked between them.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner were recently there by Ashley’s twin sister Mary- Kate’s side, as she went through her divorce. Mary-Kate, the co-owner of The Row, is finalizing her divorce from Oliver Sarkozy, 51. Mary-Kate, who also starred in the popular TV show Full House, signed a petition for divorce last year. The two are yet to be formally divorced.

Edited by Gautham Balaji