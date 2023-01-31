Who was Louise Harrison? Tributes pour in as sister of Beatles’ George Harrison’s dies at 91

Louise Harrison, the sister of the late Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, recently passed away on January 30, 2023. Reportedly, Louise was 91 at the time of her death.

Furthermore, Harrison received hospice care in Florida just before her demise. Marty Scott, a member of the Beatles shared the news of her death, stating:

“Louise Harrison passed away yesterday… It’s really hard for me to get words out at the moment, but Lou meant the world to me… Since the day I met her my life was changed forever... It was just a few weeks after George passed and it started a whirlwind of change in my entire world. She’s been my family now for over 20 years.”

Furthermore, Marty also called Louise Harrison his sister, grandmother, his child, and even his best friend.

On the other hand, Marty also talked about how her story should be told someday. He said:

“She made it to an amazing 91 years old. I saw her a few weeks ago and when we said goodbye, I really felt she was saying goodbye for the last time. Lou was completely ready to be off this planer and on to a better place.”

Louise Harrison became insanely popular in the 1960s when she started supporting and promoting The Beatles. She also published an autobiography entitled, My Kid Brother's Band a.k.a. The Beatles! in 2014.

Louise Harrison, being the only Beatles sister, received a lot of love from The Beatles fans and Harrison’s followers. Hence, after her demise, the fans were devastated and mourned the loss of the Beatles sister.

A netizen wished that she would get a chance to connect back with her baby brother, the late Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison.

While it is not known how Louise passed away, or what was the reason behind her death. But, Marty Scott in his post did state that she passed away “painlessly,” and “peacefully.”

While most people know Louise for being the supportive elder sister of George Harrison, apart from this, she spent most of her life in the Midwest, where she moved with her husband in the 1950s.

However, she then moved to California, and then to Branson, Missouri. Apart from promoting The Beatles, she has made significant efforts in making them the star band.

Reportedly, she wrote to multiple radio and TV stations to help the band become popular. All of this got the band’s song, From Me To You, on the radio station in Illinois, and this was the first time the world heard The Beatles.

While Louise Harrison was the elder sister and was a few years older than George, however, the lead guitarist of the band passed away back in November 2001 due to cancer.

