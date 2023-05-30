Who is Mahlagha Jaberi? Iranian model sparks controversy with noose dress at Cannes 2023

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi sparked controversy online after she wore a noose dress to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On May 27, the 33-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a video "dedicated to the people of Iran" where she showcases her statement dress.

Designed by fashion designer Jila Saber, the statement piece is a black floor-length gown with a fabric noose tied around her neck. Jaberi shared the video with the hashtag #StopExecutionsInIran, in solidarity to raise awareness against these killings in Iran.

Iran has hanged a number of people in recent weeks, even though Joe Biden's administration said it was wrong and asked them "not carry out these executions."

As per the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, the regime has carried out at least 90 executions in the previous 18 days, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.

All you need to know Mahlagha Jaberi

Born on June 17, 1989, Mahlagha Jaberi is a native of Isfahan, Iran. As per news website Married Biography, not much is known about her parents or her childhood. She spent her early days in Iran before she moved to the United States to pursue a career in modeling.

She is of Persian ethnicity and has a sister named Rahi Jaberi who is a computer engineer and a graphic designer. The site reports that she has a diploma in Physics and Maths.

Jaberi began modeling in her teens and has not looked back. Since Iran does not allow women to be in showbiz, Mahlagha Jaberi moved to California to pursue her passion. She has appeared in several magazines like Layalina, hia..., and Mode Lifestyle.

Professionally, she has modeled for several designers, including Phillip Plein, Guess, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Costello.

Twitter reactions on Mahlagha Jaberi's Cannes 2023 dress

✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 @albafella1



In this way, the actress and model of Iranian origin showed solidarity with the people of Iran in the fight against the horrific series of executions,… Stop the executions: Mahlagha Jaberi walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a dress with a gallows neckline

After Mahlagha Jaberi's black floor-length gown with a noose went viral, Twitterati was left divided. The advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, praised Mahlagha Jaberi's dress for drawing attention to executions happening in Iran.

Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko_en



More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone.



Iranian-born model Mahlagha Jaberi arrived to Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress that resembled a noose - to draw attention to awful executions taking place in Iran. More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone. Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars?

"Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars?"

Leftish journalist Yashar Ali criticized Jaberi's dress as "Absolutely disgraceful," and called her out for filming "a seductive video using a song that has become an anthem for protestors."

Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar



Absolutely disgraceful all around.



As innocent Iranians are being executed, @MahlaghaJaberi thought it would be a good idea to wear a dress that has a noose sown into it and then film a seductive video using a song that has become an anthem for protestors. Absolutely disgraceful all around.

"Then to end the video with 'stop executions' and no other context or information makes it unhelpful!"

Several users sided with the model, hailing her for her bold dress and raising awareness about the situation in Iran. Others slammed Mahlagha Jaberi for her move, with one of them even calling it "embarrassing."

Uri Kurlianchik @VerminusM Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi wears a dress with a noose-shaped cleavage at Cannes to protest the execution of protesters in her country. Very bold and memorable design.

𝑳𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂 @KimiaChigoft

𝑳𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂 @KimiaChigoft This is a prime example of damned if you do and damned if you don't. We should support @MahlaghaJaberi who used her platform effectively & with her simple yet symbolic dress made a stand against executions in Iran. She flew the flag for Iranian women, and did so beautifully.

Jonathan Harounoff @JonathanHaroun1



More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone.



#WomanLifeFreedom

Jonathan Harounoff @JonathanHaroun1 Iranian model @MahlaghaJaberi wears a bold dress with a noose and the words #StopExecutions to the @Festival_Cannes to draw attention to the execution spree taking place in #Iran. More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone. #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini

As of writing, Jaberi has not responded to the controversy created by her dress.

