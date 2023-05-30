Who is Mahlagha Jaberi? Iranian model sparks controversy with noose dress at Cannes 2023

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi sparked controversy online after she wore a noose dress to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On May 27, the 33-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a video "dedicated to the people of Iran" where she showcases her statement dress.
Designed by fashion designer Jila Saber, the statement piece is a black floor-length gown with a fabric noose tied around her neck. Jaberi shared the video with the hashtag #StopExecutionsInIran, in solidarity to raise awareness against these killings in Iran.
Iran has hanged a number of people in recent weeks, even though Joe Biden's administration said it was wrong and asked them "not carry out these executions."
As per the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, the regime has carried out at least 90 executions in the previous 18 days, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
All you need to know Mahlagha Jaberi
Born on June 17, 1989, Mahlagha Jaberi is a native of Isfahan, Iran. As per news website Married Biography, not much is known about her parents or her childhood. She spent her early days in Iran before she moved to the United States to pursue a career in modeling.
She is of Persian ethnicity and has a sister named Rahi Jaberi who is a computer engineer and a graphic designer. The site reports that she has a diploma in Physics and Maths.
Jaberi began modeling in her teens and has not looked back. Since Iran does not allow women to be in showbiz, Mahlagha Jaberi moved to California to pursue her passion. She has appeared in several magazines like Layalina, hia..., and Mode Lifestyle.
Professionally, she has modeled for several designers, including Phillip Plein, Guess, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Costello.
Twitter reactions on Mahlagha Jaberi's Cannes 2023 dress
After Mahlagha Jaberi's black floor-length gown with a noose went viral, Twitterati was left divided. The advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, praised Mahlagha Jaberi's dress for drawing attention to executions happening in Iran.
"Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars?"
Leftish journalist Yashar Ali criticized Jaberi's dress as "Absolutely disgraceful," and called her out for filming "a seductive video using a song that has become an anthem for protestors."
"Then to end the video with 'stop executions' and no other context or information makes it unhelpful!"
Several users sided with the model, hailing her for her bold dress and raising awareness about the situation in Iran. Others slammed Mahlagha Jaberi for her move, with one of them even calling it "embarrassing."
As of writing, Jaberi has not responded to the controversy created by her dress.