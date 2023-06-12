Who is Maisie Richardson-Sellers? Meet the actress who plays Billie in Hulu's Jagged Mind

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is a British actress who plays the lead role of Billie in Hulu's Jagged Mind, which is set to release on Thursday, June 15, 2023. In this movie, Billie is plagued by "blackouts and strange visions" that lead her to discover that she's stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend.

The official synopsis of Jagged Mind, as stated by Hulu reads:

''When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.''

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is best known for her roles as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen in the Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow, and as Eva Sinclair and Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals. She has also appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Kissing Booth film series.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers took on her first major role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is a British actress and singer, who rose to fame in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. Born on March 2, 1992, in London, England, she developed a passion for performing at a young age, nurtured by her family's artistic background.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers embarked on her acting career after she completed her university studies and bagged her first major role in the Star Wars sequel, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the film, she portrayed the character Korr Sella in a cameo appearance.

Richardson-Sellers then secured another significant role as Rebekah Mikaelson in The Originals in 2014. Later on, she also played Eva Sinclair in the same series.

In early 2015, Richardson-Sellers was cast in the lead role of an ABC drama series titled Of Kings and Prophets, which was filmed in South Africa. In 2016, she joined the second season of the CW series Legends of Tomorrow as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, the grandmother of the titular character from the animated series Vixen.

In 2018, the actress appeared in the short film Melody and went on to star as Chloe in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth 2, which was announced in May 2019.

More about Maisie Richardson-Sellers's character Billie in Jagged Mind

In the captivating movie Jagged Mind, Maisie Richardson-Sellers will play Billie. Billie is a complex character plagued by mysterious visions that lead her to realize that she is trapped in a series of time loops. As the story unfolds, Billie's journey becomes intertwined with her enigmatic new girlfriend, adding an intriguing layer of mystery to the title.

Richardson-Sellers brings depth and nuance to the role, effortlessly immersing herself in Billie's emotional turmoil. With every scene, she captures the audience's attention, portraying the struggles and discoveries of a woman trapped within the confines of her own mind.

Owing to her mesmerizing presence and undeniable talent, fans can't wait to see what Richardson-Sellers brings to the table in the upcoming title.

Jagged Mind is set to release on Thursday, June 15, 2023, on Hulu.

