Who is Malcolm Freberg? Meet the snake from Snake in the Grass who walked away with $100,000 in Episode 1

NBC's Snake in the Grass premiered with an adrenaline-fuelled episode on Tuesday night. This week, three-time Survivor player Malcolm Freberg walked away with $100,000 after sabotaging his fellow teammates.

The newly premiered series Snake in the Grass featured four contestants left in the wild for 36 hours. One of the four happened to be a snake whose task was to undermine his team during the challenges and ensure that he wasn't caught.

After facing several challenges and finding clues, the Snake in the Grass contestants met at the snake pit for the final vote. The team would split the $100,000 cash prize if they figured out who the snake was. If they chose the wrong person, the real snake would walk away with the entire amount.

This week, the four contestants who arrived on the island were Malcolm, Yul Kwon, Jeff Zausch, and Earl Cole. Malcolm was revealed as the snake, and he had a smooth win with no one suspecting him.

Malcolm sabotaged his teammates and won $100,000 in episode 1 of Snake in the Grass

In this week's episode, the snake didn't have much to do. His teammates did not suspect that he would be the saboteur. Earl messed things up during the first challenge by losing a piece of the snake puzzle. This led to the group suspecting the Snake in the Grass contestant.

The team's next suspicion landed on Yul after clues indirectly pointed at him. The clues mentioned that the snake had attended a bar exam and that their college dorm walls were filled with green. Since he was a lawyer and attended Stanford, their prime suspect was Yul.

Though for the second clue, the suspicion briefly fell on Jeff when it mentioned wrestling an alligator, the team was confident that it was Yul. But after they voted, it was revealed that Malcolm was the snake.

The bar exam clue referred to a bartending exam that he had undertaken. The green wall referred to his college that was covered in green, and he wrestled an alligator once and posted about it online.

Malcolm is a three-time Survivor player

Before his appearance in Snake in the Grass, Malcolm previously appeared in three different seasons of the famed reality TV competition series Survivor. He made his debut in Season 25: Philippines. He placed fourth in the competition and was a member of the jury.

The winner then made an appearance again in Survivor Season 26: Caramoan. He placed 9th in the season and was a member of the jury. He also competed for the title again during Survivor: Game Changers but was voted out on the 11th day.

Malcolm won an award for the Hottest Male

In 2014, the Snake in the Grass contestant won an award for the Hottest Male in the Reality Awards category. Malcolm also made a guest appearance as a designer on The Bold and Beautiful.

That's not all, he also took part in Rob Has A Podcast's Mister Survivor and won the competition against Aras Baskauskas and Tyson Apostol. Malcolm also hosted an online travel series around the United States titled Wayfaring in 2014.

Since 2021, Malcolm has been a contributing writer for Insider. He shares his experience on Survivor and answers questions often asked by fans.

Snake in the Grass airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

