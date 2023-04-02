Who is Malik Heard? American Idol season 21 contestant previously appeared on The Voice

A new episode of American Idol season 21 will air this week as the competition enters Hollywood Week, where contestants will receive mentoring from former contestants and fan favorites to help them better their songs, performances, and more.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode is Malik Heard, who was previously a contestant on The Voice season 10, which aired in 2016.

Tune in on Sunday, April 2, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 on ABC.

Former The Voice contestant Malik Heard to compete on American Idol season 21

Malik Heard, who is a contestant on American Idol season 21, previously competed in The Voice season 10 in 2016, when he was only 19 years old.

For his Blind auditions, he sang Chains, which helped him impress Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera, while Blake Shelton and Adam Levine didn’t turn their chairs. After his performance, Blake stated that he was really glad that Malik was on the show and that he had to pick between the other two judges.

He added:

"Pharrell is about to get his b*tt handed to him right now."

Adam Levine, a singer, added that even though he didn't know what would happen and that he planned to remain out of it, he quickly pitched Pharrell Williams to the current American Idol season 21 contestant by saying he's fantastic.

Christina told Malik that she knew there was something extremely special when she heard "some of those accurate, amazing runs" and added that she thought the two of them together would make a great team.

She added:

"I would love to share thoughts. Get inside your head, I really believe that we can do this together."

Pharell Williams asked the singer who his influencers were, and Malik stated that his list included Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and more. The Happy singer added that he would sing those kinds of songs with either of the judges because he’s not a vocalist but a producer and added that he would love to be a part of Malik’s journey.

Eventually, the American Idol season 21 contestant chose Christina Aguilera as his mentor, and his most memorable performance was in the Battle Round, singing It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World alongside Byran Bautista.

While Bryan won the round, Malik earned a triple steal and once again had the choice to choose his mentor. He went to Pharrell William’s team but was eliminated in the next round.

Malik Heard is a native of Dallas, Texas

Season 21 contestant Malik Heard hails from Dallas, Texas, and grew up in an athletic family. He initially wanted to pursue sports but changed his path as a sophomore in high school while attending Sachse High School. While in high school, Malik was a part of acapella, chamber choirs, and the school’s pop group, Mane Attraction.

On March 27, he took to social media to announce that he made it to season 21’s Hollywood Week, which is set to begin this week.

