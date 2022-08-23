Who is Marco Pierre White's ex-wife? All about his family and children as son is jailed for 18 months over crime spree

British celebrity chef Marco Pierre White's son has been arrested for multiple offenses, including shoplifting and racially abusing a security guard.

On August 22, a Bristol Crown Court judge sentenced White Jr. to 11 months in prison, with 32 weeks of previously suspended prison time to be served consecutively. He had reportedly violated three suspended sentences.

As per Metro News, the 27-year-old, whom White shares with ex-wife Matilde Conejero, pleaded guilty to 14 offenses of possessing a knife, shoplifting, possessing heroin, and racially abusing a Tesco Express security guard around Bath, UK, committed from January 2021 to April 2022.

The court was told that White Jr. stole spirits and a credit card holder from Bath's Waitrose and Mulberry stores, respectively. Moreover, he also stole clothes worth $4270 from the Wadswick Country Store.

Other shoplifted items included Ray Ban sunglasses, tablets, toiletries, spirits, food and alcohol from Co-op and Star News.

All you need to need to know about Marco Pierre White's family and children

Marco Pierre White was born on December 11, 1961, in Leeds, United Kingdom. He is known for being the youngest chef to win three Michelin stars and is known to have mentored Gordon Ramsey.

After bidding adieu to his career as a chef in 1999, he appeared in several reality cooking competitions like Hell's Kitchen, The Chopping Block, MasterChef Australia, and Marco Pierre White’s Kitchen Wars.

As for his personal life, White has tied the knot thrice. The celebrity chef first got married to Alex McArthur in 1988. As per the Daily Mail, the two share a daughter named Letitia. Their romance, however, was short-lived, and they divorced two years later, in 1990.

After his divorce, Marco Pierre White started dating model Lisa Butcher. The duo first crossed each other's paths at a nightclub in London and became interested in each other. After three weeks of being together, they got engaged and exchanged "I do's" in August 1992 at the Brompton Oratory. However, things turned sour and their union ended soon after White appeared to be interested in someone else.

White's third and last wife was Matilde Conejero, with whom he had the longest marriage. The duo were in a relationship for eight years before eventually tying the knot in 2000.

They have three children: Marco White Jr., Luciano White, and Mirabelle White.

Marco White Jr., who was recently convicted, is well-known for appearing on the UK's Big Brother in 2016. The heavily tattooed 27-year-old reality star has been battling heroin addiction since he was 18.

Representing him in court for his recent charges, lawyer Catherine Flint stated that the star kid is having a tough time on remand due to Marco Pierre White's popularity.

“His dad is well-known and known to be wealthy. He has suffered bullying, intimidation, extortion, threats of violence and actual violence. He is finding it incredibly difficult in prison. He is terrified at the thought of ever having to go back.”

Flint added that White Jr. has been struggling with class A drug addiction since he was involved in a car accident at the age of 18, and has left drugs during his jail time even though he was offered some.

Moreover, the lawyer said that the 27-year-old was "deeply ashamed" for using derogatory language and would "like an opportunity from this court for another chance to try and get his life back on track."

White Junior's brother, Luciano, is a businessman, and his sister, Mirabelle, is a Royal Ballet School dancer.

After being together for several years, White and Conejero separated in 2012. Reports suggest that the chef's extramarital affairs were one of the reasons for their split.

