Who is Margareta Magnusson? Meet the author of The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning as her book turns into reality TV show

A new show titled The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will premiere on Peacock on April 27, 2023. The reality show is based on a book that goes by the same name written by Margareta Magnusson. Published on October 6, 2017, the bestseller follows “a charming, practical, and unsentimental approach to putting a home in order while reflecting on the tiny joys that make up a long life.”

The new series is set to feature Johan Svenson, Ella Engström, and Katarina Blom as cast members.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson instructs readers to embrace minimalism.

Margareta Magnusson, the author of The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, published another book in 2022

In addition to completing her degree at Beckman's College of Design, Margareta Magnusson is a world-renowned artist. She is in her late 80s, and her art can be found in galleries from Hong Kong to Singapore. Magnusson is a mother of five and currently resides in Stockholm.

Besides The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Magnusson is also the author of The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly: Life Wisdom from Someone Who Will (Probably) Die Before You, published in December 2022. The concept of death cleaning was explained in this book:

“The idea is that we should not leave a mountain of crap behind for our loved ones to clean up when we die. Why would your family and friends want to take time out of their busy lives to clean up your mess when you clearly could have taken care of it yourself?”

In an interview with Today, published on January 28, 2023, Margareta Magnusson labeled "death cleaning" as a way to get organized and simplify life. She further emphasized that people should start this habit when they reach 40 years of age:

“Keep it bare and orderly… that’s the way of living. Don’t amass things. Most people don’t know what they have. They just have things and they don’t need them and don’t use them even.”

With this series coming up, fans will now be able to see her thoughts and ideas in visual form.

What we know about the upcoming Peacock series

Here is the official plot synopsis provided by Peacock:

"Three Swedes: an Organizer, a Designer, and a Psychologist – known as the Death Cleaners - have come to America to help people face mortality and remind us all the ways we are alive."

The official trailer for the show emphasizes upon the importance of cleaning up your belongings before your death in order to prevent others from having to take care of them after your death.

Peacock is set to release The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning on April 27, 2023.

