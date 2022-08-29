Who is Margaux Lignel? Meet Real Girlfriends in Paris star 

Bravo is all set to premiere its brand new series, Real Girlfriends in Paris on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 9:15/8:15c. The upcoming show follows a group of six young American expats as they explore the city. One among them is Margaux Lignel.

Lignel was born in New York to French parents. In her Bravo bio, Margaux describes herself as a free-spirited person looking for love.

The series, which will premiere a week after a long episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, appears to be inspired by Netflix's Emily in Paris. Real Girlfriends in Paris follows the cast members as they search for love in the City of Lights.

With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Margauz Lignel from Real Girlfriends in Paris.

Here are a few facts about Margaux Lignel from Real Girlfriends in Paris

1) Margaux attended some of the best schools in the world

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star has also studied in some of the best schools in the world such as American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design.

2) Margaux was born to French parents in New York

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star was born to French parents in New York. Margaux spent the majority of her childhood traveling to and from Paris. She recently relocated to a new apartment near the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is adamant about forging her own path, on her own terms. She is currently deciding what she wants to do with her life.

3) She has three siblings

Margaux, 27, was born in 1995. The Real Girlfriends of Paris star has three siblings. She has two brothers and a sister. While Margaux's brothers are vocalists, there is little information about her sisters.

4) Margaux has over 48k followers on Instagram

With 1119 posts on Instagram, Margaux has around 48.6k followers on her social media page. She keeps a list of highlights for her followers to keep track of her life. Margaux posts about everything on her social media page, from night outs to fun times out with her friends and travel diaries.

Margaux also shares a lot of her brother's music and pictures of herself and her sister having fun.

Here's more information on the forthcoming series

The Bravo reality television show will premiere on Monday, September 5, 2022. On the show, Anya Firestone, a matchmaker who has lived in Paris for over a decade, will serve as their mentor. The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world!

Readers can check their local listings for more information on the show.

