Who is Maria Cahill? All about David Henrie's wife as couple set to welcome third child together

David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill are preparing to welcome a new family member. The Grown Ups 2 actor revealed through Instagram on December 29 that he and Cahill are expecting their third child. He wrote:

"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother."

The couple already shares two children, daughter Pia Philomena Francesca, born in March 2019, and son James Thomas Augustine Emanuel, born in December 2020. However, they crossed many hurdles in the journey to make their own family.

Henrie spoke up about his wife’s miscarriages in an Instagram post back in March 2019 while announcing the birth of Pia. The Little Boy star stated that Cahill suffered three miscarriages before the birth of Pia.

About David Henrie’s wife in brief

Born on January 12, 1991, in the United States, Maria Cahill has never revealed much about her family.

Cahill is a popular pageant winner and won the titles of Miss Rehoboth Beach and Miss Delaware in 2011. She gained recognition following her marriage to David Henrie.

Details related to Cahill’s current profession and educational background are yet to be disclosed. Since she does not have a Wikipedia page, detailed information about her is rarely available on the internet.

David Henrie and Maria Cahill relationship timeline

Maria Cahill was a teacher in Delaware when she first met David Henrie. They were speakers at the same event.

David Henrie and Maria Cahill are already the parents of two children (Image via davidhenrie/Instagram)

While speaking to the Blog De Los Angeles, the 32-year-old actor said that Cahill was well-spoken and was not sure how to talk to her. He then texted her, and a funny conversation started.

Henrie said that Cahill is funny and has a sense of humor. They had similar interests and had a lot of other things in common.

The Cold Case actor’s proposal involved a private helicopter, going to an island, and bringing Cahill to a special church. They tied the knot in April 2017 at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Wilmington, California.

