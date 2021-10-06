Who is Maria Guardiola? All about Pep Guardiola's daughter, spotted on a date with Dele Alli

According to a Daily Mail exclusive, English footballer Dele Alli and Maria Guardiola were spotted together for the second time in 2021, spawning rumors about their relationship. Maria is the daughter of Manchester City’s coach and manager, Pep Guardiola.

On October 4, Maria Guardiola and Dele Alli were snapped by paparazzi at Novikov restaurant in Berkeley Street, London. The restaurant and bar is known to be a celebrity hub. Earlier this year, in May, the two were spotted engaging in PDA at a rooftop bar in London. Rumors about their relationship gained further traction after the pair’s appearance on Monday, five months since their first spotted outing.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb 🚨 NEW: Dele Alli has been spotted leaving a lunch date with Pep Guardiola's daughter. Dele was spotted kissing Maria on a rooftop bar in May and the two have now been seen visiting a restaurant in London. [The Sun] 🚨 NEW: Dele Alli has been spotted leaving a lunch date with Pep Guardiola's daughter. Dele was spotted kissing Maria on a rooftop bar in May and the two have now been seen visiting a restaurant in London. [The Sun] https://t.co/oXHTClRoyo

The two reportedly met in April, possibly during the English Football League (Carabao cup) season. Man City won the cup after beating Dele Alli’s team Tottenham Hotspur with one goal in the final. Alli (25) had just separated from his partner of five years, model Ruby Rae in February.

Who is Man City manager Pep’s daughter, Maria Guardiola?

Maria Guardiola is Pep’s eldest child, and was reportedly born in Manresa, Spain, on 31 December 2000. The 20-year old is currently studying in London. She is also known to have done some modeling work and has garnered over 123,000 followers on Instagram.

While her profile is private, Maria is also associated with her father and uncle’s charitable foundation named after their surname. The Guardiola Sala Foundation is a non-profit organization that wants to spread awareness and support sustainable water management.

Her role in the organization is not yet known. Maria Guardiola is expected to help coordinate the foundation’s efforts regarding water sustainability in Britain and Spain. She has accompanied her father to several Man City matches since his association. Furthermore, Maria does not fail to show up to publicly support the team for matches in England.

Pep Guardiola, Maria Guardiola and Cristina Serra, along with family. (Image via PA)

Maria is the eldest amongst her siblings Marius Guardiola (18) and Valentina Guardiola (13). Her parents, father Pep Guardiola and mother Cristina Serra, married in 2014 after being together since they were 18.

It is likely that Maria accompanied her father to the UK from Spain when Pep was hired by Man City in 2016. Previously, Pep Guardiola was also the manager of the Barcelona team.

How did Maria Guardiola meet Dele Alli?

SPORTARUCE™ @sportaruce EXCLUSIVE Dele Alli, 25, and Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria, 20, leave Starbucks - Daily Mail dlvr.it/S8y1ZR EXCLUSIVE Dele Alli, 25, and Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria, 20, leave Starbucks - Daily Mail dlvr.it/S8y1ZR https://t.co/nVpqyL79GK

As mentioned above, the two met in April. According to The Sun, the two reportedly met when Dele Alli was benched for several matches last season. It has been rumored that 25-year-old Dele approached Maria while his team Hotspur was playing against Manchester City.

