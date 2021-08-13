Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a friendly fixture. A second-half goal from South Korean forward Son Heung-min ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the FA Community Shield. A late second-half penalty from former Manchester City striker and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the advantage. They have won 17 games, lost 14 and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the final of the EFL Cup, with Manchester City beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. A late second-half goal from centre-back Aymeric Laporte secured the win for Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be unable to call upon the services of Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero, left-back Ryan Sessegnon and young Spanish winger Bryan Gil. Star striker Harry Kane has been heavily linked with Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether he features.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Kane

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without England international Phil Foden and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, as well as England's Euro 2020 stars John Stones, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling. Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Gabriel Jesus represented Brazil at Copa America 2021, and it remains to seen whether they are fully fit for this game.

Injured: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson Moraes

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur's summer has been dominated by Harry Kane's transfer saga, with the superstar persistently linked with a move to Manchester City. The club have been active in the transfer window, having signed the likes of Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini, but Kane's potential departure will create huge problems.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have already secured Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. They are the favourites to win the Premier League title, and if they do acquire Kane then Manchester City will boast arguably the best squad in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to have Kane for this game. Having said that, Pep Guardiola's side are a well-oiled machine and should win here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester City

