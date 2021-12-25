Who is Mariah Scott from 'Next Level Chef'? Contestant once won a beauty pageant

Gordon Ramsay is set to launch a brand new show, Next Level Chef, on FOX next year. It will welcome 15 talented contestant chefs, including Mariah Scott, who is a professional in the field.

The classically trained private chef is more than just a culinary artist. She's the beauty queen who was crowned Miss Texas State in 2015. She chose the platform to give back to the community and to pursue her passion for philanthropy.

Scott was born in Santa Clara, California, and is currently residing in Houston, Texas.

Mariah Scott from 'Next Level Chef' is also a blogger

Scott has a multitude of interests. Apart from being an incredible chef and a beauty queen, she is a blogger, philanthropist and lifestyle enthusiast. Her blog page is called I Am Mariah: Food & Lifestyle.

Her bio in the About Us page of her private chef brand, Lavishly Seasoned, states:

“Chef Mariah S. is what “being extra” is all about. A classically trained chef and lifestyle enthusiast, she just wants to feed people delicious pretty bites, share her knowledge, and passion for worldly cuisine in an easy and approachable way. By sharing the EXTRA details that make big impact, one plate at a time.”

It further mentioned that Scott has worked as a personal chef for several years. She has learned the nitty gritty of the culinary world from culinary school and also by traveling to over 30 countries.

When will 'Next Level Chef' premiere?

Next Level Chef is set for a Sunday premiere on January 2 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX. The show is based on a unique concept that is well explained in its official synopsis.

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

Ramsay will be accompanied by two other mentors: culinary experts Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to Scott, the remaining 14 contestants of Next Level Chef include Amber Rebold, Devonnie Black, Kenny Everett, Angie Ragan, Roice Bethel, Ae Southammavong, Gary Marandola, Courtney Brown, Zachary Adams, Reuel Vincent, Jonathan Harrison, Tricia Wang, Sergio Steele and Stephanie “Pyet” Despain.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish