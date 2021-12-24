Who is Zachary Adams from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant was once held up at gunpoint

FOX’s newest competition series, Next Level Chef, is all set to welcome Zachary “Zach” Adams on the show. He will be one of the chefs among 15 contestants from all over America.

Adams has struggled to reach the success he is experiencing today. When he started his first kitchen job, he had to deal with drunk and drugged coworkers and customers. In fact, he was once held at gunpoint, something which was covered by news channels.

He mentioned his tough past on Instagram. Read the full post here:

Zach Adams is adopted

Adams recently shared a post on social media where he revealed that he was adopted and his name was Vincent. His adopted parents named him Zachary Adams, but his Vincent remains his middle name.

The 27-year-old hails from Manila, Philippines and is currently staying in Milwaukee, WI. He works as a fine dining chef at a club and likes to call his team his “apron squad.”

Adams has not shared much on social media, thus it is unknown whether he is in a relationship or has any other hobbies. One thing is for sure, he is an incredible chef who loves his job.

The Next Level Chef contestant is hosting a New Year cocktail and dinner event on December 31. He will be serving five-course meals and will act as a banquet chef for the evening.

When will ‘Next Level Chef’ air?

Next Level Chef will air its first season on January 2, 2022, Sunday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX. Gordon Ramsay’s new show which will also feature culinary experts Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington as his fellow mentors.

Its unique concept has been explained in the official synopsis of the competition series.

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

In addition to Adams, the remaining 14 contestants of Next Level Chef include Amber Rebold, Devonnie Black, Kenny Everett, Tricia Wang, Sergio Steele, Angie Ragan, Roice Bethel, Ae Southammavong, Gary Marandola, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, Mariah Scott, Reuel Vincent, Jonathan Harrison and Courtney Brown.

