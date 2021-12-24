Who is Sergio Steele from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant once worked for professional athletes

Next Level Chef is Gordon Ramsay’s brand new culinary competition series premiering on January 2. All set to impress, Sergio Steele is one of the 15 contestants showcasing his cooking talent on the show.

Steele is known for preparing delicious healthy meals, including vegan, vegetarian and keto-friendly. He gained nutrition knowledge while working with professional athletes for several years.

Meanwhile, the Next Level Chef contestant runs his own business, Steele Meals, which offers a fine dining experience at one’s doorstep. As per the customer’s diet plan, the company customizes their meals and can deliver gourmet dishes anywhere in South Florida.

Sergio Steele is a fitness enthusiast

Steele has a versatile personality. Going by his Instagram posts, cooking is not the only passion. The Next Level Chef participant is a fitness enthusiast and has worked closely in the bodybuilding industry.

The 26-year-old also loves getting inked and owning luxurious cars. He has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Rivera, since 2019. Steele proposed to her at a beach in Montego Bay, Jamacia.

All about ‘Next Level Chef’

As per the trailer, the competition series seems to be quite intense. The concept of Next Level Chef includes dividing participants into three categories: home chefs, social media chefs, and professional chefs.

Steele will be teamed up with the latter group, including four more contestants — Mariah Scott, Reuel Vincent, Zachary Adams, and Kenny Everett.

The remaining chefs include Roice Bethel, Amber Rebold, Devonnie Black, Jonathan Harrison, Gary Marandola, Ae Southammavong, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, Angie Ragan, Courtney Brown, and Tricia Wang.

Next Level Chef will be mentored by culinary experts Richard Blais and Ayesha Arrington alongside Ramsay.

The official synopsis reads:

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment.”

Next Level Chef is set to premiere Sunday, January 2, 2022, on FOX.

