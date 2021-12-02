Who is Tricia Wang from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant once had scary encounter with an intruder

FOX's newest show, Next Level Chef, is set to welcome social media chef Tricia Wang. Wang will feature alongside 15 participants in the cooking competition series led by the legendary Gordon Ramsay.

Internet users who frequent Twitch might know Wang already, as she is the top cooking streamer on the live-sharing platform. While social media got her recognition, Wang had to face a scary situation because of it as well.

A stranger once broke into her house while she was live streaming on Twitch. She shared the nightmare on Twitter.

triciaisabirdy @triciaisabirdy Had to end stream. A crazy person broke in to our house and tried to come at me. I am fine. The cops have been called and my roommates are standing in between him and I. Sorry for worrying everyone. This is actually insane though... I’m shaking still Had to end stream. A crazy person broke in to our house and tried to come at me. I am fine. The cops have been called and my roommates are standing in between him and I. Sorry for worrying everyone. This is actually insane though... I’m shaking still

Watch the video to find out what happened:

In the clip, she first seems confused and later asks her roommate to call the police. One can hear the intruder's voice in the background.

Tricia Wang earned medals for authentic Japanese cuisine

Wang's profile on Twitch mentions where she received her culinary training, and that she has medals from the Japanese government.

"PRO chef trained at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in Classical French and Traditional Japanese Washoku Cusine. Previously a chef at 2 Michelin starred restaurant and have medals from the Japanese government for authentic Japanese cuisine."

The talented chef will now be seen showcasing her culinary skills in a bid to win a $250,000 cash prize.

Wang has been roped in as a social media chef on Next Level Chef. Only time will tell whether the 27-year-old Texas native will be able to impress Ramsay.

All about ‘Next Level Chef’

Other social media chefs who will join Wang in the competition include Gary Marandola, Roice Bethel, Ae Southammavong and Stephanie “Pyet” Despain.

The official synopsis of Next Level Chef reads:

"NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

It is a new show with unique challenges, sets and a never-seen-before format. Alongside Gordon Ramsay, the other faces of the reality series are Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Next Level Chef is all set to premiere January 2, 2022, on FOX network.

Edited by Saman