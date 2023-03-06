Marion Wilson, the District 31 superintendent for Staten Island schools, recently came under officials’ radar after there was news that she had allegedly sent a string of anti-white texts. Reportedly, the texts threatened to fire all the white principals in schools across Staten Island.

Screenshots of Marion Wilson saying that she wants to “clean up the island” have also gone viral on the internet. One of the texts allegedly sent by her reads:

"No more white principals on my watch!"

Here is a screenshot of another text message:

Screenshots of Marion Wilson's texts float on social media, as she denied sending the alleged texts.

The matter came to light when screenshots of the messages were sent via email to Chancellor David Banks and the Department of Education (DOE) from an encrypted email address - [email protected]

"Gonna be fun": A closer look at Marion Wilson and her alleged text messages

All you should know about the Staten Island superintendent

Marion Wilson is the Superintendent of District 31 at the NYC Department of education. She has been in the same district for more than 16 years now, and has previously served in several posts, including Special Instructional Liaison, and Deputy Community Superintendent.

Prior to joining District 31, she was the Lead Consultant for DeePenn Consulting LLC and has also been attached to the Medgar Evers College of The City University of New York for more than nine years. Before this, she was the Literacy Coach at Harlem Children’s Zone, and the Staff Developer at East Orange School District.

Talking about her education, she has completed her education at Pace University, New York, Mercy College, and the University of Pennsylvania.

What did Marion Wilson allegedly write in her texts?

Ideologues of the D.I.E. (diversity, inclusion & equity) industrial complex in New York have expressed support for Marion Wilson, Staten Island's top education official, as she faces investigations over alleged anti-white racist text messages.

After the alleged texts sparked controversy, the superintendent finally responded to the claims and denied sending any of the texts, deeming the screenshots “fake.” However, ever since the matter blew up, screenshots of the messages have been floating around on social media.

One of the texts targeting white principals, reads:

“I need to clean up this island White folks need to recognize this is not the boys club anymore. A strong black woman runs this b***h now, and they can either get on board or get out. If they don't get out, I'm going to take them out one by one. They're not gonna know what hit them. Gonna be fun.”

Another text has brought to light Wilson referring to Christopher Anzalone, a former executive director of District 31. The text reads:

"Chris's white a** is G-O-N-E, It's happening."

Social media users share opinion after screenshots of Wilson's texts make rounds on social media.

Another screenshot revealed the following text:

"I agreed to take CL … She'll keep the white folks off my back."

As per Daily Mail, CL could be short-form for Christine Loughlin, who was removed by Chancellor Banks as superintendent of District 3 in Manhattan.

All of the texts are now being investigated by the Department Of Education (DOE).

Marion Wilson is also being backed by the United Federation of Teachers, and several students and parents, as many feel that she has done a good job for the Staten Island schools.

