Who was Mark Margolis married to? All about his wife and kids as Breaking Bad star dies aged 83

American actor Mark Margolis died on August 3, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. The 83-year-old actor is best known for his critically acclaimed role as drug lord Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. According to Margolis's publicist, the late actor's wife, Jacqueline Margolis, and son, Morgan H. Margolis, were by his side when he passed away.

Margolis has appeared in over 60 films and television episodes, in addition to Breaking Bad. However, Salamanca, who appeared in the second season of Breaking Bad, was his most well-renowned character.

Mark's representative and manager, Robert Kolker, broke the news of the actor's demise to media outlets, saying,

"He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

A glimpse into Mark Margolis' family

Mark Margolis with wife, Jacqueline and son Morgan pictured in the right. (Images via Getty Images & Wikipedia)

Mark and Jacqueline had been married for 61 years at the time of his death. They tied the knot on June 3, 1962.

Jacqueline Margolis lived her early life in Queens, New York, a place where she was born on November 22, 1939. Margolis was also an aspiring actress, famous for her roles in movies like Summer of Sam in 1999 and Mental Health in 2013. Jacqueline took a step back from acting but supported her husband throughout his acting career.

The couple's son, Morgan H. Margolis, is a former actor who played minor roles in two Star Trek spin-off series, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise. However, Morgan left the world of acting after a few projects and became the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment in 2008, leading the business to new heights that not many thought were possible.

The company manages and operates concert venues and amphitheaters all across America. They also own restaurants, record labels, and artist management companies. The Knitting Factor Ent. grosses over $35 million a year. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Margolis talked about his journey to financial success, recalling,

“I grew up in a struggling household. I think my business acumen came from my grandfather, who owned a produce and meat-packing business."

Mark Margolis and Jacqueline have always been supportive of Morgan's business ventures. Morgan is married to Heide Margolis, and they have three sons together (Mark's grandchildren), Ben, Aiden, and Henry Margolis, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago.

Apart from his wife and son, Mark Margolis is also survived by his brother Jerome and his wife, Ann Margolis.

Fans' reaction to the news of Mark Margolis's death

Mark Margolis was born in 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After briefly attending Temple University, he relocated to New York to pursue a career in acting. He started his acting career by working in an Off-Broadway Theater when he was just 16 years old.

Mark is well renowned for his role as Hector Salamanca, a vicious drug lord linked with the Juarez Cartel. However, the versatile actor is also popular for his roles in Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Uncle Sam, and Scarface, to name a few.

Remembering Mark Margolis' character, Thomas Schnauz, a writer-producer on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, wrote on Twitter,

“Incredibly sad news. Mark made me laugh every time we were together on set. I was lucky to have his character Tío walk and talk and teach his nephews a lesson in my very first [episode] of ‘Breaking Bad.’ My love to his family and many, many friends.”

After the news of his death was released, fans and co-stars took to Twitter to pay their respects to the talented actor.

Max Arciniega @MaxArciniega 🏼



It was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career.



Rest easy, Don Hector. R.I.P Mark MargolisIt was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career.Rest easy, Don Hector. pic.twitter.com/zZcjVC7SFR

Dean Norris @deanjnorris So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG One of the most underrated villains in TV show history Mark Margolis aka Hector has passed away. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/8O1vMaDNW0

In the wake of Mark's death, the family plans on having a small private memorial and funeral.