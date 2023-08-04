Who did Mark Margolis play in Breaking Bad? Iconic character explored as actor dies aged 83

Mark Margolis, best known for his iconic portrayal of ruthless drug lord Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad, died on August 3, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. The 83-year-old American actor has left an indelible mark on the world of television and film, captivating audiences with his exceptional performances.

Following his death, Robert Kolker, Margolis's manager, released a statement in which he said that Mark "was one of a kind."

"He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

Mark began his acting journey in the late 1960s, making appearances in various television shows and movies like Scarface and Black Swan, among others. However, he is perhaps best known for his role in the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

According to the actor's publicist, Margolis died following a brief illness. His wife, Jacqueline, and son, Morgan, were by his side at the time of his demise.

Who is Hector Salamanca? Mark Margolis' most popular character explored

Mark was born in 1939 in the vibrant city of Philadelphia. He developed a passion for acting at a young age. Driven by his theatrical ambitions, he set his sights on New York, the heart of the entertainment industry.

In the bustling theater scene of the city, Mark Margolis found his early breakthrough, securing roles in renowned Broadway productions like Infidel Caesar. Although Margolis appeared in more than 60 movies throughout the years, Salamanca was by far his most well-loved role by the audience.

Hector Salamanca was an elderly and ruthless drug lord associated with the Juarez Cartel. Hector, also known as Tio by his henchmen, left a lasting impression on viewers. Salamanca was introduced in the second season of Breaking Bad as a vengeful adversary to the show's protagonist, Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston.

The character was confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak due to a stroke, but his power and influence were still palpable through his actions and expressions. Margolis's masterful portrayal of Hector made him one of the series' most memorable antagonists.

Speaking about Mark Margolis' character, Thomas Schnauz, a writer and producer on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, wrote on X,

“Incredibly sad news. Mark made me laugh every time we were together on set. I was lucky to have his character Tío walk and talk and teach his nephews a lesson in my very first [episode] of ‘Breaking Bad.’ My love to his family and many, many friends.”

The character of Hector Salamanca, a silent but formidable drug lord, became one of the show's most unforgettable antagonists. Margolis's portrayal earned him widespread praise and elevated his status as a seasoned actor in the industry.

Furthermore, Mark Margolis reprised his role as Hector Salamanca in the critically acclaimed spin-off series Better Call Saul, further cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Breaking Bad universe.

Mark also acted in Scarface and other famous films and shows

Over the years, Margolis became known for his versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, from villains to sympathetic figures. He appeared in numerous films, including Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler, delivering memorable performances that garnered critical acclaim.

His talent and dedication to the craft continued to shine, leading him to become a fixture in Off-Broadway plays. Remarkably, Mark Margolis showcased his artistry in over 50 Off-Broadway productions, leaving a lasting impression on the stage. From captivating performances in plays like Uncle Sam to gripping portrayals in productions like The Golem, Margolis' acting prowess garnered accolades and applause from audiences and critics alike.