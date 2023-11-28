Who is Mark Tallman? Netflix’s First Wives Club star’s early life, family and more explored

Mark Tallman is winning hearts for his role in First Wives Club. The series, now streaming on Netflix, is based on an eponymous film that was released in 1996. Penned and created by Tracy Oliver, the comedy series originally aired on BET+ on September 19, 2019.

First Wives Club was an instant hit once it premiered on Paramount Global’s SVOD service and has aired three seasons and 29 episodes. But once Netflix became its home, the show went global and grabbed more eyeballs.

Apart from Tallman, the other stars of First Wives Club are Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, RonReaco Lee, Malik Yoba, and Michelle Mitchenor.

Who is Mark Tallman?

Mark Tallman was born on June 9, 1980, to Rock Duea Tallman and La'Dell Tallman, as per Glamourbiz. He grew up in the El Paso region of Texas, USA, with his two brothers, Alan and Andrew Tallman. The Gemini is of mixed ethnicity and is 1.73 m tall, added the site.

The data by IMDb shows that Tallman made his debut in 2007 when he appeared in eight episodes of All My Children, where he played the role of Kyle. His following appearances were in other TV shows like Guiding Light, Damages, In Between Men, State of Affairs and Rise among others.

Mark Tallman was also seen in a single episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where he portrayed Sam Williams. Furthermore, he also voiced several characters in Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

He was again heard in an insignificant role in the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption II.

Before he entered show business, Tallman captained the Bucknell football team, as per a 2018 profile on magazine.bucknell.edu. This is probably why the actor's X account reads “Sports fuel me, acting feeds me.”

He also describes himself as a “lifelong food and sports addict” on his Instagram profile where he is followed by nearly 6,000 fans.

Who is Mark Tallman’s wife?

The First Wives Club star is married to Jessica Moye Tallman and the couple has two sons. While the eldest son is nine years old, the age of the younger one is not known.

His wife works as a VP of a department at Pratt Institute and was employed at St. Lawrence University from 2004 to 2007, Glamourbiz added. Jessica has a private Instagram account by the name of jessmoyetallman, where she describes herself as “VP at work, CEO at home.”

The Brooklyn native has shared over 1,300 posts till now and follows close to 2,000 people. She has 586 followers on Instagram.

What role did Mark Tallman play in First Wives Club?

On the show, Tallman played the character of David Montgomery, the husband of Ariel "Ari" Montgomery (née Carmichael). Ari was portrayed by Ryan Michelle Bathe for two seasons.

Montgomery was an ambitious politician running for the Senate and this pursuit ruined his family life.

As per a Deadline exclusive report, Mark Tallman was inducted into First Wives Club in September 2018. He was roped in as one of the main male leads for the adaptation along with his fellow Single Ladies alum RonReaco Lee and Malik Yoba.

First Wives Club is currently streaming on Netflix.