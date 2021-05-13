Who is Markiplier dating? Meet the YouTuber’s multitalented girlfriend of 5 years

Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach is a Los Angeles-based YouTuber with 29.1 million subscribers, and his current girlfriend is Amy "Peebles" Nelson.

In the recent Unnus Annus web series, she was mainly used as the camerawoman with short, smart remarks. During this time, she also edited a good portion of Unus Annus videos.

Amy Nelson and Markiplier have been together since 2015, and their relationship is supported by almost the entire fan base, with many saying they are perfect for each other and wishing that their future relationships are like theirs.

Who is Amy Nelson?

Amy Nelson is a 26-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio, who does pottery on Twitch. She is also the girlfriend of famous YouTuber Markiplier and now lives in Los Angeles. Amy also works as an illustrator and graphic designer and has done some work for her boyfriend Mark in the past.

For a while, no one really knew who she was and just assumed that she and Mark were together. As the speculation continued, she finally came clean on Twitter and admitted that they had begun dating not that long ago.

Markiplier and Amy's love story

Amy started dating Markiplier in 2015 and made her first official appearance when she accompanied Mark to VidCon in 2016, which led to speculation that she and Mark were dating.

Amy's first appearance on Markiplier's channel was in "DON'T LAUGH CHALLENGE #5." She has made numerous appearances in Mark's videos since then.

Since admitting to being together, fans have seen them grow through different phases as they continue to support each other in their careers. The couple continues to work together to provide viewers content in their own ways that make people feel comfortable with them.

Amy has begun to get more recognition as Mark's channel seems to grow, and she has short moments in the spotlight, which makes people more interested in her and who she is as a person.

