Who was Martha Mitchell? All about the Republican cabinet wife ahead of Netflix's The Martha Mitchell Effect premiere

The Martha Mitchell Effect is a highly anticipated and riveting new documentary film exploring and chronicling the rise and fall of the outspoken Republican cabinet wife, Martha Mitchell. The documentary is set to debut this June 17 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Debra McClutchy and Anne Alvergue are the documentary's co-directors, while Beth Levison and Judith Mizrachy are the producers. Jamie Wolf has served as the executive producer of the Netflix documentary, and Nathalie Seaver as the co-executive producer.

Reportedly, the upcoming documentary will be showcasing highly engrossing never-before-seen footage of Martha Mitchell, John Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, Richard Nixon, and Helen Thomas to depict the life and incredible impact of the ever-candid Mitchell.

The official synopsis for the documentary, The Martha Mitchell Effect, writes:

"She was once as famous as Jackie O. And then she tried to take down a President. The Martha Mitchell Effect is an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers: Martha Mitchell, a Republican cabinet wife who was gaslighted by the Nixon Administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through the voice of the woman herself."

Since Netflix launched the documentary film's official trailer on May 23, 2022, viewers have been quite intrigued to witness the exciting and consuming life story of Martha Mitchell unfold.

Without further delay, let's dive right in and find out about the free-spoken Martha Mitchell ahead of the documentary's premiere on Netflix.

Who was Martha Mitchell, and what is her connection to the Watergate scandal? : Know details ahead of The Martha Mitchell Effect release

Martha Elizabeth Beall Mitchell (1918 - 1976), known as Martha Mitchell, was the unreserved and extremely outspoken American socialite wife of John N. Mitchell. He was the 67th Attorney General of the U.S. under the 37th President of the U.S., Richard Nixon.

Reportedly, Martha Mitchell was a former secretary and teacher. On December 30, 1957, she tied the knot with husband John N. Mitchell. The couple together had a daughter in 1961, named Marty.

After her husband's appointment as President Nixon's Attorney General, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., in 1968 and began living in the infamous Watergate complex.

At the time, Martha Mitchell had already earned the infamous reputation of being 'Martha the Mouth,' as she was found frequently calling on the press to give political gossip.

Reportedly, Watergate is currently associated with a massive political disgrace that involved the 37th President Richard Nixon's 1972 - 1974 administration. His administration was reportedly obstructed by covertures of its engagement in the invasion and bug at the DNC (Democratic National Committee) headquarters in June 1972, at the Watergate complex.

Martha Mitchell was reportedly the first to speak publicly regarding Nixon's government's engagement with the disgraceful Watergate scandal. Martha was one of the most renowned informants of the Richard Nixon presidency.

Reportedly, to silence Martha Mitchell, the White House at the time did everything in its power, from defying her to mistreating her to slamming her publicly as a mentally ill person.

When the truth was reportedly unveiled, and Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal came to light, Matha Mitchell instantly became acquitted, and she was praised as a true visionary woman.

Don't forget to watch the absorbing documentary movie The Martha Mitchell Effect, arriving on Netflix, this June 17 (Friday), 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far