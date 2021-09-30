Who was Martin MacNeill? Utah doctor who inspired Lifetime's 'The Good Father' served in the army

The chilling Dr. Martin MacNeill case has the makings of a thriller - it's replete with lies, betrayal, murder, and crime. Taking cues from its peers, Lifetime has spawned a reimagined version of the case, titled The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill story.

The feature film promises to re-tell the actual events as accurately as possible. It will primarily focus on the Utah doctor's family of 10 and how it spiraled out of control after his wife pageant queen Michelle MacNeill's controversial death.

Who was Dr. Martin MacNeill?

Martin Macneill was a Utah-based doctor specializing in osteopathic medicine. In 1984, he earned his residency at a New York City hospital, which marked the beginning of his journey as a revered professional. He also had a law degree from Brigham Young University.

Dr. Martin MacNeill wore many hats. According to an ABC report, he served in the US Army in the mid-1970s for less than two years. He was discharged following a psychiatric disorder.

He was also a con man. When Utah County Attorney's office investigator Doug Witney searched deeper, he found out that MacNeill was on felony probation for a good three years for writing phony checks.

According to the Orange County assistant district attorney, Gary Ryan, Martin MacNeill used the checks to pay for two dozen pairs of shoes, 60 pairs of socks, and chocolate-coated cherries, among other things.

Ryan said:

"I remember him because he was bright and he was a con, and cons always interested me. They were people who if they had pursued legitimate things in their lives should have been a success. And he should have been a success. He had all the talent in the world."

Doctor had an affair with live-in 'nanny'

In 2013, Martin MacNeill was found guilty of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of his wife. But what unfolded later was probably his worst nightmare. Two of his kids, Rachel and Alexis, found out the hard way that their father had hidden a whole life from them.

As investigators delved deeper, they found out more about Gypsy Willis, the live-in "nanny" of Martin MacNeill's kids. He claimed that the doctor and Gypsy met online in a chat room.

Investigator Whitney told the publication:

"I truly believe that she believed that she could control men by an aura about her. He eventually put her into an apartment that he paid for … and then their relationship became very heated."

MacNeill died by suicide in April 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison to atone for the crimes he had committed.

In other news, The Good Doctor: The Martin MacNeill Story will premiere on Lifetime Movie Network on October 2, Saturday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

