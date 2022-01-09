Who is Masha Diduk? All about 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's nanny as she gets arrested for stealing candle holder

On January 9, TMZ reported the arrest of Tiger King star Masha Diduk in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diduk was apprehended in July when she allegedly stole a fancy candle holder worth $5000 from the Wynn Las Vegas.

The hotel's security analyzed her valet ticket from security footage and thereby found her car's license plate. Wynn's security personnel then recognized Diduk from her social media and was later detained by the luxury resort's security. The 28-year-old was then arrested and charged with grand larceny.

Masha Diduk appeared on Netflix's uber-popular documentary series and served as the nanny for Jeff Lowe's daughter. Lowe and his wife Lauren hired Diduk in September 2019.

What is known about Masha Diduk?

Masha Diduk is a model, waitress, and part-time nanny. As of April 2020, Masha worked for the Lowe family as a nanny for their daughter. However, it seems that she has since left her former job with the Lowes and returned to Las Vegas.

As per her LinkedIn page, Diduk claims to have a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Bucks County Community College, Pennsylvania. She reportedly finished her course in 2015.

During her course, Masha did not shy away from her career. She worked as a model for the local Pennsylvania division of Wilhelmina Models (2009-2011) and Red Model Management from 2011 to 2012. At the same time, she also worked with Parx Casino as a cocktail waitress.

The Ukrainian native moved to Las Vegas in 2014, where she proceeded with her modeling career and worked as the party pit dealer in Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Masha Diduk is currently represented by Model Management Group (MMG). She has been associated with MMG for almost 12 years. Meanwhile, California-based Envy Model Management has also represented Masha since 2014.

Currently, Masha Diduk seems to have been working as a cocktail waitress at the Hakkasan Group restaurant and nightclub. The model also happens to have been associated with skin product startup Aloe Attiva. She promoted the brand multiple times on her Instagram page, with over 416,000 followers. The model is also associated with MGM's Wet Republic day club.

However, it is uncertain whether Masha Diduk is still associated with the Las Vegas establishment after being charged with theft. The 28-year-old model collaborates with brands on her Instagram profile for sponsored posts.

Edited by R. Elahi