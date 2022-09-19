Who is Matt Goss from Strictly Come Dancing 2022? Contestant reunited with Bros co-member Luke over a handshake after 25 years

Strictly Come Dancing is all set to premiere its 20th season on September 23. The show has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing is 53-year-old singer Matt Goss who came in the news in 2016 for reconciling with his brother Luke Bros and performing for their band 'Bros' after 25 years.

Anton, Shirley, Craig, and Motsi will all be back as the judges on the show while Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will return as hosts. Strictly Come Dancing is a dance reality competition that features celebrities performing ballroom dance alongside pro dancers.

The official synopsis of Strictly Come Dancing reads:

"Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will roll out the red carpet for the class of 2019, as the Bafta Award-winning show returns to BBC One. The star-studded lineup will then head to the Strictly ballroom for the very first time, ready to find out which professional dancer they’ll be paired with on their journey towards the famous Glitter Ball trophy."

Matt Goss from Strictly Come Dancing made £10 million on a European Tour with brother Luke

Matthew Weston Goss is a singer-songwriter and musician. He was the lead singer of the 1980s pop group Bros, which also featured his twin brother Luke as the drummer.

He is also a solo artist and has released five studio albums. Nevertheless, he wrote the theme song for So You Think You Can Dance, produced by Nigel Lithgow.

Moreover, his band ran quite popularly as the quintessential 1980s boy band. However, it all came to an end when they imploded in a mess of debt and a few internal issues. They officially split three years later after Luke told Matt:

“I’m done. It’s not fun anymore.”

But things took a different course 25 years later when Luke called Matt, which fixed the rift that was created between the two brothers. Eventually, three months after the reconciliation, Matt and Luke Goss reformed Bros after meeting in a restaurant in Hollywood.

Just by the news of their reconciliation, tickets for their reunion show for August at London’s O2 sold out in seven seconds.

Also, in an interview with Mirror, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant said:

“It’s fair to say we didn’t get along and didn’t speak for a long while,"

He further said:

“I have to admit it was all very hard and very personal. The handshake changed everything. Now Luke is my best friend – again.”

Next, Matt also talked about the similarities the two brothers have:

"We were born on the same day, grew up together and went to school together.”

He then said:

“Then we were in the same band together. We had effectively one identity. It was too much.”

Moreover, after separating as a band despite both being in the Los Angeles area, they rarely saw each other as Luke carved out a career as an actor, starring in films such as Blade II and Matt got on a successful solo career.

However, after the death of their beloved mother Carol from cancer in 2014, the strains in their relationship started to ease.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Strictly Come Dancing on September 23 at 7.00 pm ET on BBC One.

