Who is Matt Wurnig? TikTok bachelor goes viral for going on 50 dates in 50 states 

Matt Wurnig, also known as the TikTok Bachelor, has gone viral for going on 50 dates in 50 different states. While all of this started as a lockdown project, Wurnig quit his job and started his journey to 50 states in January 2021. From Alaska to Hawaii to New York, the TikTok bachelor headed to 50 states to meet up with women.

During these dates, Matt captured all of the moments and posted them regularly on his social media accounts. He showed the audience glimpses of planned activities like hiking trips, ziplining, and even a hot air balloon trip in New Mexico.

What was the idea behind 50 Dates 50 States? Details about the TikTok bachelor explored

Matthew Wurnig, who is better known as the TikTok Bachelor, is a social media star who is famous for his series 50 Dates 50 States. However, he studied Sports Management, which later got him a job with the Bismark Larks baseball team.

Born and brought up in Montana, Matthew decided to make his home state the last stop on his 50 Dates in 50 States run. While the show is all about dates and girls, Matthew once revealed in one of the episodes that he has never had a girlfriend. Hence, he enjoyed the whole dating process.

On the personal and family front, Matthew has been particularly private about the same. However, he revealed that he is super close to his family. It is clear from his videos that he is also close to his sister Kaitlyn, who has designed the logo of 50 Dates in 50 States for him. While Matthew rarely posts pictures with his family, he once shared a picture with his grandmother in a bar.

However, his journey through 50 Dates 50 States certainly made him very popular as he bagged some big endorsements from brands like Budweiser, Bear Bites, and FRS Energy.

Talking about the whole concept of 50 Dates 50 States, it all began in the lockdown when Matthew, the TikTok Bachelor, downloaded the dating app Tinder out of boredom. He then changed his location to other places in the US and connected with several girls on Zoom.

However, as soon as the lockdown was lifted and the laws were relaxed, he began meeting those virtual dates in person. Matthew, talking about the same, said:

“When quarantine restrictions were lifted, I made it my mission to meet up with the women I had dated on Zoom.”

Thereafter, he started his journey in January 2021 from Alaska and Hawaii. He then traveled from state to state to meet 50 girls whom he took on dates.

He shared his journey on various social media handles that got him immense popularity, and he also garnered thousands of followers, all thanks to TikTok bachelor’s 50 Dates 50 States.

He also announced his top 4 dates on Good Morning America! where he declared girls from Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico and Illinois to be his top favorites.

He is now all set to declare the winner of the 50 Dates 50 States on national television soon, through ABC’s Good Morning America!

