Who is Matthew Lillard? Meet the actor who plays William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's

The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been making waves, promising to bring the complex and intriguing lore of the popular video game franchise to the big screen. The movie releases in theatres on October 27, 2023. Among the talented cast members, Matthew Lillard has been selected to take on the role of William Afton, a character central to the horror adaptation.

The Five Nights at Freddy's lore has become a labyrinth of fan theories and contradictions, captivating the imaginations of gamers worldwide. As the movie adaptation, directed by Emma Tammi, takes shape, it faces the daunting task of weaving together the various storylines and transforming the concept into a cohesive and compelling cinematic experience.

Who is William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's?

In the realm of Five Nights at Freddy's, William Afton stands as the primary antagonist, gradually unveiled throughout the series. Although his crimes are hinted at in the first game, he officially appears in Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Matthew Lillard plays Afton, who, along with his partner, opens Fredbear's Family Diner in the 1970s. They design the famous Fredbear and Spring Bonnie suits. During a birthday party called "The Bite of '83," Afton's youngest son is tragically killed when he is put inside the Fredbear animatronic.

Fazbear Entertainment retires the springlock suits and stores them in a safe room at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Afton, wearing the Spring Bonnie suit, lures children to commit heinous acts, concealing their bodies within the animatronics. The spirits eventually confront Afton, leading to his demise as he becomes Springtrap.

Matthew Lillard's previous performances in the horror genre make him an ideal choice for the role of William Afton. His notable portrayal of Stu Macher in the original Scream movie earned him acclaim, showcasing his ability to effortlessly transition between an endearing goofball and a chilling killer.

This versatility perfectly aligns with the emotionally complex nature of Afton's character. Lillard's experience in horror films, such as 13 Ghosts, further highlights his suitability for the role.

While his encounter with haunting spirits in that film differs from the eerie animatronics he will face in Five Nights at Freddy's, it underscores the actor's ability to tackle haunting and atmospheric stories.

Five Nights at Freddy's cast and other details

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie, helmed by director Emma Tammi and featuring Matthew Lillard as William Afton, is finally about to release after years of anticipation.

The involvement of Blumhouse Productions, known for their expertise in the horror genre, and the collaboration with Jim Henson's Creature Shop in creating the animatronics, raise hopes for an immersive and terrifying cinematic experience.

While specific plot details are yet to be fully revealed, audiences can expect the film to take place in a pizza restaurant reminiscent of Chuck E. Cheese, inhabited by malevolent animatronics.

As the video game movie adaptation landscape undergoes positive transformations, involving developers and maintaining faithfulness to the source material, the involvement of creator Scott Cawthon in the project instills confidence in the film's potential.

With Matthew Lillard embodying the enigmatic William Afton, and a dedicated team behind the production, the film promises to be a thrilling and faithful depiction of the beloved franchise.

