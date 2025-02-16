Who was Maya Woolfe? Tributes pour in as Doctor Who and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor dies aged 72

On February 14, 2025, the official X account of Auf Wiedershen, Pet shared the news of actress Maya Woolfe's demise at the age of 72. Maya Woolfe was an actor celebrated for her roles in Auf Wiedershen, Pet, The Detectives, and BBC's Doctor Who.

She played the role of of Uli in episode 11 of the Auf Widersehen, Pet series wherein her character became entangled with Jimmy Nail's, Oz Osborne owing to a mix-up over his identity. The plot of the episode featured a memorable exchange between the two characters at The Tivoli bar.

In the X post announcing Maya's demise, @aufwiedpet mentioned:

"With sadness we announce the passing of Maya Woolfe who played Uli in Auf Wiedersehen Pet Series 1, Episode 11, ‘The Lovers’. Maya’s’ many TV appearances included ‘The Professionals’, ‘Bergerac’, and ‘Doctor Who’. We send our deepest sympathy to family and friends at this difficult time."

Following the announcement of her demise, tributes began pouring in for the late actress:

"So sad to hear and my deepest condolences to her family and friends. I am in the middle of a rewatch and that is my next episode! Going to be very poignant. So very sad." a fan tweeted

"That’s sad news. She played a great part in another great episode. RIP Maya x" another tribute read

"Sad to hear. We'll always have Uli." an X user said, mentioning her character from Auf Widersehen, Pet

"Part of the best quote in Series 1: Uli: ‘so until then, you are just one of the boys?’ Oz: ‘look again Pet, one of the men’" a fan quoted Maya Woolfe from the series

More details about Maya Woolfe

In addition to becoming a part of Auf Widersehen, Pet's one of the most memorable episodes, the late Maya Woolfe made an appearance in some of the biggest TV shows in the span of her 20-year career. Her last acting credit was featured in 1994 in The Detectives. The late actress played the role of a hotel receptionist in Doctor Who in 1983 and the character of Anna Jensen in Triangle in the same year.

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet was a comedy series that ran from November 1983 to December 2004. Its plot featured a group of British construction workers working on a site in Düsseldorf.

The episode starring Maya was released in 1984 and she played character Oz Osborne's love interest wherein they went on a date after another character Wayne Norris, played by Gary Holten mistakenly identified Osborne as the son of a wealthy tycoon.

Maya cameo in the show is known to have consisted of one of the most memorable lines. During the episode, the late actress' character Uli asks:

"'In the meantime you are just one of the boys?"

Answering to Uli, Oz Osborne's character replies:

"Look again, pet. One of the men!"

Maya Woolfe also played the role of Claire in an episode of The Professionals- a crime thriller series featuring Martin Shaw.

