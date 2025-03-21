Who did Melissa Rivers marry? Age and all we know about Steve Mitchel as Joan Rivers' daughter ties the knot

Melissa Rivers, daughter of Joan Rivers, married attorney Steve Mitchel on March 15, 2025. According to People magazine, the wedding took place at the Four Seasons in Wyoming and was attended by approximately 150 guests.

The Fashion Police star’s son, Edgar Cooper Endicott, from her first marriage to John Endicott, was also present at the event, along with notable figures such as philanthropist Laura Wasserman and producer Charles Cook.

Edgar had a message for the 63-year-old Mitchel as he spoke during the wedding, expressing that Steve should allow his mother to live her life as she wishes.

Melissa Rivers and Steve Michel were spotted dancing to Burning Down the House, joined by guests as they enjoyed tracks like Country Roads. In an interview with People magazine, Melissa shared that her wedding was canceled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year, explaining that she didn't want to proceed given the ongoing situation.

“That’s when my friends stepped in and said, ‘We are doing this.’ Because a number of people who are coming lost their homes too, and they were like, ‘Thank God we have this to look forward too.’ I also knew that we were all going to want to go away for a weekend to get out of all this chaos and rest our brains.”

Melissa Rivers’ wedding also featured an incredible menu with dishes for all the guests, including beef tenderloin, chicken in a mushroom cream sauce, Korean fried chicken sliders, charred Brussels sprouts, and more.

Melissa Rivers and Steve Mitchel met each other around two years ago

While Steve Mitchel has been pursuing a career as an attorney, many details about his professional life remain unknown for now. He is also not active on any social media platforms at this time. Rivers and Mitchel’s first meeting dates back to when they attended the Didi Hirsch Mental Health and Suicide Prevention event in 2023.

Melissa told People magazine that Mitchel was accompanied by a friend at the event. Notably, Melissa did not intend to exchange vows after her separation from John Endicott. In an interview with E! News in November 2023, Melissa opened up about why she changed her mind after meeting Steve Mitchel, saying that he made her laugh.

“What we always say is he grounds me, and I make him fun. He’s like, ‘I’ve never been more popular. Like, everyone wants to go out and do stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, ‘cause I’m fun.’”

The duo got engaged the same month during a vacation at the One & Only Mandarina Resort in Mexico. While speaking to People magazine, Melissa mentioned that it was a big step for both of them, but she is happy and that her mother also approved the ring.

Melissa Rivers also said that she and Steve Mitchel were not ready to marry so soon, adding that they haven't planned anything yet. She hinted at the possibility of getting married in 2025, saying:

“If we do a ceremony and party I can’t imagine it being any time before 2025. I can guarantee it will be nothing like my first wedding or anything on that level.”

Melissa Rivers has gained recognition over the years for hosting shows such as MTV's Spring Break ’93 and Blind Date. She has also appeared on shows like Fashion Police and In Bed with Joan.

