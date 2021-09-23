Who was Melvin Van Peebles ? Tributes pour in as the 'Godfather of modern Black cinema' passes away at 89

Iconic African-American filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles passed away on Tuesday, September 21, at the age of 89. The news of his demise came via his son Mario, who posted a video speaking about his father's contribution to African-American culture.
Mario said,
"Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth?"
He further added,
"We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
According to the family's statement, the legendary director died at his Manhattan home. Melvin Van Peebles was referred to as the "Godfather of Black cinema" by other filmmakers.
Tributes pour in over news of Melvin Van Peebles' death
Melvin's influence is felt by all Black filmmakers working in Hollywood. Thus, the news of his demise was met with several posts of condolences and gratitude.
How was Melvin Van Peebles influential to 'Black cinema'?
Melvin Van Peebles was an American director and actor who was renowned for making Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song in 1971. Although the film had a mixed reception in America, it was loved by the Black community. In a newspaper issue of the legendary Black Panther Party, Huey P. Newton labeled the film as:
"the first truly revolutionary Black film made [...] presented to us by a Black man."
The actor-director was born in Chicago, Illinois on 21 August 1932. After working as a cable-car operator in San Francisco, he delved into filmmaking at the age of 25. Melvin Van Peebles made his first short film titled Three Pickup Men for Herrick in 1957. In the same year, he also made another short named Sunlight. After a hiatus of six years, Melvin returned with yet another short film.
In 1970, Melvin Van Peebles released Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. As an actor, he is known for his roles in The Shining TV series and Jaws: The Revenge, amongst several others. Throughout his career spanning over 51 years, the Chicago-native has gathered over 44 acting credits and has directed 17 projects.
Melvin Van Peebles also worked as a composer and editor in several of his own projects. Melvin also contributed to composing in films like Don't Play Us Cheap, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, and Watermelon Man. Furthermore, he is credited for acting in the latter two films.
Melvin has won many accolades throughout his career, including an Emmy in 1987 for Outstanding Writing in a Children's Special for an episode of CBS Schoolbreak Special (1984). In 1999, he was given a Jack Smith Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chicago Underground Film Festival. This was followed by another Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 from the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival.
It is evidently clear from Melvin Van Peebles' work and accolades that he inspired generations of Black filmmakers to make their mark in the film industry.
