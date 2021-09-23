Who was Melvin Van Peebles ? Tributes pour in as the 'Godfather of modern Black cinema' passes away at 89

Iconic African-American filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles passed away on Tuesday, September 21, at the age of 89. The news of his demise came via his son Mario, who posted a video speaking about his father's contribution to African-American culture.

Mario said,

"Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth?"

He further added,

"We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."

According to the family's statement, the legendary director died at his Manhattan home. Melvin Van Peebles was referred to as the "Godfather of Black cinema" by other filmmakers.

Tributes pour in over news of Melvin Van Peebles' death

Melvin's influence is felt by all Black filmmakers working in Hollywood. Thus, the news of his demise was met with several posts of condolences and gratitude.

Ava DuVernay @ava “You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.”



― the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage Melvin Van Peebles, who has gone home at the age of 89. “You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.”



― the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage Melvin Van Peebles, who has gone home at the age of 89. https://t.co/36BQKzN9G7

David Alan Grier @davidalangrier We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles ✊🏾🙏🏾✊🏾 We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles ✊🏾🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/OH9D6Slnbx

Otto Von Biz Markie @Passionweiss RIP Melvin Van Peebles, a genius auteur who sparked a revolution in '70s Black cinema, w/out whom the films of Tarantino and Spike Lee would be irrevocably different, who introduced Earth Wind & Fire to the world, and possessed unimpeachable integrity & futuristic searing vision. RIP Melvin Van Peebles, a genius auteur who sparked a revolution in '70s Black cinema, w/out whom the films of Tarantino and Spike Lee would be irrevocably different, who introduced Earth Wind & Fire to the world, and possessed unimpeachable integrity & futuristic searing vision. https://t.co/53ZlISRfOz

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry The Hollywood Reporter @THR



thr.cm/6fmP0CR Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89. Considered by many to be the godfather of modern Black cinema, Van Peebles was an influential link to a younger generation of filmmakers that includes Spike Lee and John Singleton Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89. Considered by many to be the godfather of modern Black cinema, Van Peebles was an influential link to a younger generation of filmmakers that includes Spike Lee and John Singleton



thr.cm/6fmP0CR https://t.co/zgd5K4EQWI Damn. Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles. The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend. twitter.com/THR/status/144… Damn. Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles. The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend. twitter.com/THR/status/144…

Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard



Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more. Rest in Peace, Melvin Van Peebles.Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more. hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… Rest in Peace, Melvin Van Peebles.



Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more. hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n…

The Academy @TheAcademy "I make a film like I cook for friends. I hope they like it, but if they don't, I'm prepared to enjoy it all by myself."



Melvin Van Peebles, director of “Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" and "Watermelon Man," has passed away at the age of 89. "I make a film like I cook for friends. I hope they like it, but if they don't, I'm prepared to enjoy it all by myself."



Melvin Van Peebles, director of “Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" and "Watermelon Man," has passed away at the age of 89. https://t.co/vvPknv94gE

The Black List @theblcklst RIP Melvin Van Peebles, a true Renaissance man and trailblazing independent filmmaker.



Fifty years ago, Van Peebles made SWEET SWEETBACK'S BADASSSSS SONG, an essential early blaxplotation film - the film was added to the National Film Registry last year.



Thank you, Melvin. RIP Melvin Van Peebles, a true Renaissance man and trailblazing independent filmmaker.



Fifty years ago, Van Peebles made SWEET SWEETBACK'S BADASSSSS SONG, an essential early blaxplotation film - the film was added to the National Film Registry last year.



Thank you, Melvin. https://t.co/HB1i91ultL

back...but barely! @MsPackyetti Melvin Van Peebles was a legend, and always will be. rest in power, sir. Melvin Van Peebles was a legend, and always will be. rest in power, sir. https://t.co/R0Roa1ZMGI

𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚕𝚢𝚗’𝚜 𝚊𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚛. @travisfromdabk_ Never forget when Melvin Van Peebles and his son, Mario Van Peebles, guest starred on an episode of Living Single. That was such a great episode. Never forget when Melvin Van Peebles and his son, Mario Van Peebles, guest starred on an episode of Living Single. That was such a great episode. https://t.co/n58kbrxanu

Dart_Adams @Dart_Adams Melvin Van Peebles passed away?



50 years ago, his film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" was instrumental in not only creating the blueprint for marketing Black films but proving that films with Black leads & casts were commercially viable, sparking a new era of cinema. Melvin Van Peebles passed away?



50 years ago, his film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" was instrumental in not only creating the blueprint for marketing Black films but proving that films with Black leads & casts were commercially viable, sparking a new era of cinema.

How was Melvin Van Peebles influential to 'Black cinema'?

Melvin Van Peebles was an American director and actor who was renowned for making Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song in 1971. Although the film had a mixed reception in America, it was loved by the Black community. In a newspaper issue of the legendary Black Panther Party, Huey P. Newton labeled the film as:

"the first truly revolutionary Black film made [...] presented to us by a Black man."

The actor-director was born in Chicago, Illinois on 21 August 1932. After working as a cable-car operator in San Francisco, he delved into filmmaking at the age of 25. Melvin Van Peebles made his first short film titled Three Pickup Men for Herrick in 1957. In the same year, he also made another short named Sunlight. After a hiatus of six years, Melvin returned with yet another short film.

In 1970, Melvin Van Peebles released Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. As an actor, he is known for his roles in The Shining TV series and Jaws: The Revenge, amongst several others. Throughout his career spanning over 51 years, the Chicago-native has gathered over 44 acting credits and has directed 17 projects.

Melvin Van Peebles also worked as a composer and editor in several of his own projects. Melvin also contributed to composing in films like Don't Play Us Cheap, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, and Watermelon Man. Furthermore, he is credited for acting in the latter two films.

Also Read

Melvin has won many accolades throughout his career, including an Emmy in 1987 for Outstanding Writing in a Children's Special for an episode of CBS Schoolbreak Special (1984). In 1999, he was given a Jack Smith Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chicago Underground Film Festival. This was followed by another Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 from the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival.

It is evidently clear from Melvin Van Peebles' work and accolades that he inspired generations of Black filmmakers to make their mark in the film industry.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish