Who is Mercedes Myrick? All about Married at First Sight star Chris Williams's ex-fiancée

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is dominated by the ongoing drama centered around castmate Chris Williams, and now Mercedes Myrick too. In a recent revelation, Chris Williams dropped the bombshell that he's expecting a child with his ex-fiancée, Mercedes Myrick, further escalating the already tumultuous storyline.

The supposed romantic honeymoon in Las Vegas between Chris and Paige took an unexpected turn, spiraling into intense confrontations among cast members.

Amidst the chaos, the shocking revelation of an impending arrival surfaced, revealing that the baby belongs to Mercedes and Chris. Notably, Mercedes Myrick, with a professional background at NBA TV in Atlanta and as a Digital Content Producer for Bleacher Report, adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

From the very beginning, it was evident that Paige and Chris weren't a good match, and the situation only worsened over time. While Chris bore the brunt of criticism for mistreating Paige, some also placed blame on her for persistently granting him what seemed like endless second chances.

Mercedes Myrick and Chris Williams got engaged in 2020

Amidst Chris Williams' continuous remarks about Paige Banks not being his typical woman, curiosity arises about his preferred type. His ex-fiancée, Mercedes Myrick, becomes a focal point. While her Instagram profile is private, StarsOffline notes her active presence on Facebook, where she regularly shares updates.

Born as an Aquarius on February 13, 1987, aged 36, Mercedes Myrick is from Detroit, Michigan. Engaged in February 2020, Chris Williams and Mercedes Myrick's relationship appeared harmonious, as evidenced by a discovered engagement celebration video.

Williams asserts they were together until May 2020.

Despite her absence on Instagram, Mercedes remains active on Facebook, where she has shared cryptic thoughts about the show. In her latest post today, she addressed two sensitive topics: Reality TV and the recent loss of her father.

Myrick expressed displeasure about personal matters being discussed on national TV and urged for privacy, particularly regarding her father's death. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, she called for better treatment of personal matters, stating that not everything is meant for entertainment. In her words:

"Reality TV is no more than reality TV."

Mercedes Myrick could arrive on Married at First Sight season 12

In Season 12 of Married At First Sight, Chris has become the center of attention, sparking discussions both on and offscreen. Viewers widely label him as the ultimate MAFS villain, drawing comparisons to other controversial husbands featured on the show.

Chris and Mercedes became engaged on February 25, 2020, with their engagement officially confirmed until around June 28, 2020. On this date, a family member mentioned them in a post stating;

"Two weeks ago Mercedes and her fiancé Chris started feeling sick, while Chris had little to no symptoms of Covid, Mercedes did, and shortly after they both tested positive.”

This could indicate that they were still together until at least the end of June.

The challenge arises considering the final week of casting for the show was on June 10. This suggests that when Chris applied for Married At First Sight, he may have still been in a relationship with Myrick.

Notably, the weddings occurred on August 28 and 29, approximately two months after Chris was reportedly still with Myrick. Fans are left questioning the sincerity of Chris's commitment to the MAFS process if he was still involved with Mercedes Myrick during the casting phase.

Amidst speculations that Mercedes might appear on the show to address the rumors, anticipation builds for the unfolding dynamics between Williams, Banks, and Myrick. Tune in to season 12 of Married at First Sight on Lifetime, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c.